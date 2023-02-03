Read full article on original website
go955.com
False report of active shooter at Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning was one of several in the state that were targeted in a prank, claiming there was an active shooter at the building. At 9:35 a.m. Tuesday a call came into the Portage Department of Public Safety Information Center...
go955.com
Man arrested following violent Calhoun County assault involving ex-girl friend
LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody after a violent assault early Sunday morning at the home of his former girl friend. Deputies responded at 12:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township where...
go955.com
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
go955.com
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
go955.com
Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners votes to end negotiations on Gourdneck Lake property dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The members of the Tolanda and Johnson families, who have been fighting to save their cottage on Gourdneck Lake from Kalamazoo County’s condemnation, got what they asked for last night, but it’s not what they wanted. Apparently family members who addressed the...
go955.com
AUDIO: Commissioners turn up the heat on Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is demanding that County Treasurer Thomas Whitener give a full accounting of their investment funds and financial positions, as their annual audit is about to begin. Whitener was a no-show at yesterday’s board meeting when commissioners expected an...
go955.com
Post and Ensign to take over leadership roles with Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is filling two leadership positions in the next two months. Chad Ensign will take over as the Director of Animal Services and Enforcement February 13, replacing Steve Lawrence, who retired from the position in November 2022. Coming from Texas, county officials say...
go955.com
Survey says Kalamazoo residents supports arts and Public Safety, uneasy about economic future
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new survey shows that Kalamazoo residents are a little less optimistic about the future, and a little more unhappy with city services than they were two years ago. The survey by the National Research Center has been done in Kalamazoo every two years...
go955.com
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
go955.com
The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area is ranked as the second least expensive urban area to live in the United States. The first quarter 2023 Cost of Living Index puts Kalamazoo just behind Harlingen, Texas on its latest list. According to Southwest Michigan First, the index...
go955.com
Rozewicz named chief executive officer for for new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek. Bronson officials say the hospital is on track to open by mid-2023...
go955.com
Kalamazoo City Commissioners hear options, but make no decisions in debate over childcare options
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo has a pre-school problem, but local experts have very different ideas about how to solve it. Kalamazoo City Commissioners had a far ranging discussion Monday to talk about whether they can help, and the number one request they got was to spend money to fix it.
go955.com
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
