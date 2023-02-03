ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
Post and Ensign to take over leadership roles with Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is filling two leadership positions in the next two months. Chad Ensign will take over as the Director of Animal Services and Enforcement February 13, replacing Steve Lawrence, who retired from the position in November 2022. Coming from Texas, county officials say...
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
