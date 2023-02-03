People who are married, whether happily or unhappily, may be at lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a study has suggested.New research has examined whether being married or living with a partner helps keep blood sugar levels under control, particularly in older people.Previous studies have found that happy marriages are linked to a range of health benefits compared to being single, including a longer life, fewer strokes and heart attacks, less depression and healthier eating.The new study, conducted by experts from the University of Luxembourg and the University of Ottawa in Canada, found that the benefits of marriage...

2 HOURS AGO