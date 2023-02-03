Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Risk for Ischemic Heart Disease Increased With Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with adverse pregnancy outcomes have an increased long-term risk for ischemic heart disease, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in The BMJ. Casey Crump, M.D., Ph.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and...
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
People with celiac disease may have greater risk of heart disease
People with celiac disease may be more likely to develop heart disease despite having fewer traditional heart risks than other folks.
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
Healthline
What to Know About Bone Density Scans for Osteoporosis
People at risk for osteoporosis may benefit from a bone density scan every 2 years. A DEXA scan is the most common, but QCT scans are also an option. Medicare may cover the cost. Bone density scans are an important tool in predicting, diagnosing, and managing osteoporosis. Most people get...
What It Means When Your Creatine Kinase Is Low
Creatine kinase (CK) is an enzyme in the body, found primarily in the muscles, heart, and brain. This is what it means when creatine kinase levels are low.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
hcplive.com
Significant Decreases in Tophus, Double Contour Sign Observed in Patients With Gout Receiving ULT
Musculoskeletal ultrasound evaluated tophus size and double contour sign in lower extremity joints of patients with gout before and after initiating uric acid lowering therapy. Musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSUS) indicated that size of tophus as well as the semi-quantitative ultrasound scoring system of double contour sign score significantly decreased in the...
2minutemedicine.com
Protein-truncating variants in apolipoprotein B and PCSK9 genes associated with lower exposure to atherogenic LDL cholesterol and risk of coronary heart disease
1. In this genetic association study, among 209 537 participants, a protein-truncating variant (PTV) was identified in 0.4% of individuals, with an estimated untreated LDL cholesterol concentration of 32% to 37% lower in PTV carriers vs noncarriers. 2. The estimated coronary heart disease risk by age 75 was 3.7% in...
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
technologynetworks.com
Blood Test Predicts Heart Attack Patients Most at Risk of Developing Heart Failure
Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the UK. One of the most common ways in which that manifests is through heart attacks. Clinicians treat around 100,000 patients with very large heart attacks using an emergency procedure called primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). While some of these patients do very well, around a third do not, and some 25,000 people die from heart attacks each year.
ajmc.com
Vitamin D Linked to Reduced Diabetes Risk in Adults With Prediabetes
Adjusted analyses showed vitamin D reduced diabetes risk by 15%, with a 3-year absolute risk reduction of 3.3%. Vitamin D has been shown to decrease the risk of diabetes in adults with prediabetes, according to a review published in Annals of Internal Medicine. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 3...
Married people may be at lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, study says
People who are married, whether happily or unhappily, may be at lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a study has suggested.New research has examined whether being married or living with a partner helps keep blood sugar levels under control, particularly in older people.Previous studies have found that happy marriages are linked to a range of health benefits compared to being single, including a longer life, fewer strokes and heart attacks, less depression and healthier eating.The new study, conducted by experts from the University of Luxembourg and the University of Ottawa in Canada, found that the benefits of marriage...
Dietitians Say Pickled Beets Improve Digestion At Any Age
Fermented foods like sauerkraut and pickles make for great sandwich toppings, but did you know that they’re also great sources of probiotics? Probiotics are good bacteria that help improve digestion, boost immunity, and lose weight. Eating pick...
WebMD
Positive Test No Longer Required To Get COVID Antivirals
Feb. 2, 2023 – People no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to be prescribed the antiviral medications Paxlovid or Lagevrio. The FDA announced the changes Wednesday in letters sent to the drugs’ manufacturers, Pfizer and Merck. Both medications are approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in...
verywellhealth.com
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Carotid Artery Stenosis?
The best treatment of carotid artery stenosis usually involves a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery (if needed) to halt or delay the progression of the disease. The treatment of carotid artery disease aims to prevent stroke. Depending on the extent of blockage in the carotid arteries, specific treatment...
hcplive.com
Data Show 74.7% Reduction in Varenicline Use for Nicotine Dependence After Chantix Recall
It wasn't the unavailability of varenicline, but the inaccessibility, that perpetuated the reduced prevalence of prescriptions. Investigators speculated that patient, clinician awareness and concerns related to nitrosamine were contributing factors. Adam Edward Lang, PharmD. Adam Edward Lang, PharmD, Department of Primary Care, McDonald Army Health Center, and a team of...
