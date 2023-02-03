ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
Big Country News

Schmick Says Farmers Should be Reimbursed for Washington State's Cap-and-Trade Failure

OLYMPIA - 'The state made a promise. They failed. They should be on the hook for that failure, not the farmers,' said Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's cap-and-trade proposal passed the Legislature in 2021, he and many of the Democrat lawmakers who endorsed his plan assured the agriculture community that fuels used in the production and transport of agriculture products would be exempt.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Proposed Bill In Washington State Would Pay Incarcerated Workers Minimum Wage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers more money for doing their jobs. The Seattle Times reports state Rep. Tarra Simmons, of Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed

The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Dispute: Would a Washington Road Usage Charge be ‘regressive’?

(The Center Square) – Would a new vehicle tax on miles traveled be a “regressive” tax on lower income Washingtonians or would it force the more well-off to pay more? A recent report by the Washington State Transportation Commission raises these questions. In 2019, the WSTC was directed by the state legislature to “assess the potential impacts of RUC on underserved communities, including communities of color, low-income households, vulnerable populations,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington GOP: police pursuit reform bill going nowhere

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at a Tuesday morning media availability event expressed pessimism a police pursuit reform bill will pass the Washington State Legislature this session, despite the fact the legislation has bipartisan support. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable suspicion standard for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe committed crimes. HB 1363 was introduced...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Student loan relief for 308,000 Washingtonians on hold

Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians have already been approved for up to $20,000 in student loan relief — but their debt remains on the books due to ongoing legal challenges. Why it matters: Those borrowers are in limbo right now as they wait to hear whether or not their...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington AG's office ignored legal counsel on police database

(The Center Square) – Last year, a Law Enforcement Data Collection Advisory Group for Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office unanimously adopted a list of recommendations for a police database program, all of which were approved by Ferguson. Among those recommendations is a pilot program “feasibility study” for a data archive of police use-of-force incident recordings made by the public, a concept Ferguson’s own attorneys warned in emails obtained by The Center Square is fraught with legal problems. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards

Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
WENATCHEE, WA
Michelle Northrop

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

New tax credit, public option success, last 747 made, Black History Month

New Working Families Tax Credit returns up to $1,200 for eligible families. Applications are now being accepted for the state Working Families Tax Credit, providing up to $1,200 to qualifying households. The new Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) will provide up to a $1,200 cash refund. Approximately 400,000 households...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy