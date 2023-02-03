Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Oregon Timber Industry Tapped To Address Housing Shortage
A new program is underway to use Oregon mass timber products to build small modular homes that can be moved anywhere in the state. The hope is these smaller homes will help reduce the housing crisis across Oregon. A $5 million grant from the Legislature with a federal match helped start the program and build the first six homes.
610KONA
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
610KONA
Entire Oregon Coast Open To Recreational Crabbing
Recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon coast, from Washington to California. That announcement was made Thursday by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Last month, the state closed crabbing between Bandon and the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.
610KONA
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
610KONA
Got a Pot Arrest or Conviction? You Could Own a WA Pot Store
It was first launched about a year and a half ago, and is starting to move ahead. Social equity program to award pot store licenses to 'certain' individuals. The Social Equity in Cannabis program will formally begin accepting applicants March 1st, 2023, and the application process will close on March 30th.
610KONA
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
610KONA
Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.
610KONA
Two Tri-Cities School Districts Hope The Third Time Is The Charm
February 14th is Valentine's Day. It is also the last day to vote regarding the Kennewick and Finley School Districts operational levies. It's ironic it falls on a romantic holiday as last year voters in Kennewick did not show their love to KSD on two separate occasions with regard to the levy.
610KONA
Check Out This Amazing Dune Hike Near Tri-Cities
As the weather gets warmer and the urge to get outside gets stronger many of us rush to hike Badger or Red Mountain trails but there are other less crowded options with just as spectacular views – and you’ll feel like you’re in a different world. White...
610KONA
8 Awesome Places Kids In Washington State Will Love Visiting
Check Out Eight Places Kids Will Love Visiting In Washington State. Washington is a beautiful state with plenty of fun and exciting places to explore and we've lined up eight places kids and families will want to explore. Visit These Eight Family-Friendly Attractions Worth Visiting In Washington State. If you’re...
610KONA
The Search for a Missing Fisherman has been Called Off
The search for a missing fisherman near Willapa Bay has ended. His body has not yet been recovered. The Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Radio Beacon transmission Sunday at 7:30pm from the crabbing boat, the Ethel May, which was near the entrance to Willapa Bay. At the same time, the Coast Guard in Warrenton were notified that the wife of one of the men aboard the vessel had called 911 to report an emergency aboard the vessel.
Comments / 0