Irvine, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Orange County girls soccer squads earn high seeds for CIF playoffs (brackets)

A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced

The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
Boys’ Soccer: CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Announced

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The top four Moore League boys’ soccer teams will start the 2023 CIF Southern Section playoffs in two divisions. The first round is Thursday. Millikan and Cabrillo are in Division 3 while Long Beach...
University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles

You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
California State University Long Beach

California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
Navy security exercises underway involving Seal Beach station

Navy personnel from a weapons base in Seal Beach will take part in an annual nationwide security exercise that begins Monday, authorities said. “Local residents may see an increase in law enforcement activities in and around the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station starting (today) … as base personnel take part in an annual series of nationwide security exercises,” Gregg T. Smith of the weapons station said.
