Georgia bill could reduce experience, education requirements for state jobs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding qualified workers can be tough in this tight labor market. But a new bill might make it easier to fill those government positions and make it easier for Georgians to find more jobs they’re qualified for. When it comes to hiring qualified...
Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House members are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73. It would require companies that install panels at residences to be...
IRS says Georgians should delay filing 2022 taxes if received a relief check
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tax season is here, and the federal government and the state are now accepting returns but now the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where refund checks were distributed. For those who have already filed, the...
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t be alarmed Wednesday morning if you hear sirens in parts of west Georgia. Schools and even some businesses around the state will be taking part in a tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week; Wednesday’s focus is on tornadoes specifically. In Columbus and...
Even warmer Wednesday; Rain and a few storms starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With this warmer February weather, the atmosphere will respond by bringing rain back into the picture at times starting Thursday and the rest of the week. More clouds than sun on this Wednesday. It will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the 50s in the...
Taste of spring next few days
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues for the next couple days even as clouds increase. Rain primarily holds off until after Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. After 30s and 40s this morning, a warm afternoon is coming with highs in the low 70s mid afternoon.
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A family in Alabama got a scary delivery when their mailbox was blown up early Saturday morning. A handmade explosive launched fragments everywhere in surveillance video that captured the whole event. WALA reports the unnamed family that lives in Tillmans Corner is on a mission...
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore
DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures. Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tuesday, February 7th
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Area tournament semifinal wins for the LaFayette boys, the Lanett boys and the Central girls. See the video player above to view highlights from the games.
