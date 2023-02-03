ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTVM

Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House members are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73. It would require companies that install panels at residences to be...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Even warmer Wednesday; Rain and a few storms starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With this warmer February weather, the atmosphere will respond by bringing rain back into the picture at times starting Thursday and the rest of the week. More clouds than sun on this Wednesday. It will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the 50s in the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WTVM

Taste of spring next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues for the next couple days even as clouds increase. Rain primarily holds off until after Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. After 30s and 40s this morning, a warm afternoon is coming with highs in the low 70s mid afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures. Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
DENNIS, MA

