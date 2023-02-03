Mayor Winnecke has served Evansville for the past eleven years. This past July Mayor Winnecke released a statement that could shake up our city's government. When I decided to run I never anticipated how much I would enjoy this job. Quite simply, it has been the most fulfilling 11 years of my professional career. I expect that'll be the case for year 12 too. There is much work still to do. Despite having the very best people to serve and the consistently rewarding nature of the job, the time will come for you all to choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond. I will not be seeking re-election in 2023. As I finish my third and final term, much will be said, even written, about what Evansville has achieved over my last decade serving you. I hope it starts with this: nothing of any significance, specifically the work done every day to improve the lives of those who call our city home, would have been possible without a collective, unified effort by the community. Any credit I've received, any achievements my administration has had, were because of the people of this city. That will always be the case, because this is the very best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to Carol and my family for standing with me every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without their support. And thank you Evansville for the opportunity to serve as your mayor. It has been my honor."

