FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Former St. Jude Tour Guide Shares Why it’s Worth Donating to St. Jude
It's the 2023 St. Jude Radiothon, and I got the opportunity to chat with someone very special who has first-hand experience at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. First, let's go back to my college days at Murray State. I was a music business major, and Dr. David Wray was my Music Business professor. This man was more than just a professor to me, I learned several life lessons from him, and he was the first person to really introduce me to St. Jude.
Indiana Rescue Offering “Doggie Dates” Valentine’s Weekend
One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
Afraid of Heights? GRANTED Evansville Wish Kids Can Rappel Thanks to Your Donation
This time last year we were trying to fill around 110 rappelling spots for the first-ever Over the Edge for GRANTED event. Wow - What a difference a year makes! We have extended the registration twice, and we are at max capacity for rappellers. Oh, and that new number is 178. So, thank you for signing up, and now it is time to get to work fundraising.
Research Leads to Miraculous Break-Through Cancer Cures at St. Jude
As I was going through some of our information about patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one little girl's story really stood out to me. Charlotte's story immediately caught my attention because of her name. My son's grandma's name was Charlotte, and she passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. They spent almost every day of the summer at the pool. Little Charlotte's journey to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee began as a perfect day at the pool in 2020.
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
Mac & Cheese Lovers! The Mac & Cheese Throwdown is Underway in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY is already home to an incredibly popular Burger Week. As a matter of fact, save this date! Owensboro Burger Week is coming up March 3rd through the 11th this year. But foodies are excited about something delicious that just got underway today. It's Owensboro's Mac & Cheese Throwdown!
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need – EXPIRED
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Kentucky Singer Working on New Music with Big Names in Los Angeles
Last May, Stella Hayden released her very first music video. The song, "Mean Girls", was a personal reflection on bullying. Stella wrote the song, with some structural help from local singer and music educator Cathy Mullins. She recorded it at Gray Sky Music here in town and the video was directed by Owensboro native Nick Gray. Naturally, the song got a lot of attention locally. However, Stella had no way of knowing at the time that her debut song would eventually capture the attention of a legendary name in music.
Meet the 5 Candidates Vying to be Evansville, Indiana’s Next Mayor
Mayor Winnecke has served Evansville for the past eleven years. This past July Mayor Winnecke released a statement that could shake up our city's government. When I decided to run I never anticipated how much I would enjoy this job. Quite simply, it has been the most fulfilling 11 years of my professional career. I expect that'll be the case for year 12 too. There is much work still to do. Despite having the very best people to serve and the consistently rewarding nature of the job, the time will come for you all to choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond. I will not be seeking re-election in 2023. As I finish my third and final term, much will be said, even written, about what Evansville has achieved over my last decade serving you. I hope it starts with this: nothing of any significance, specifically the work done every day to improve the lives of those who call our city home, would have been possible without a collective, unified effort by the community. Any credit I've received, any achievements my administration has had, were because of the people of this city. That will always be the case, because this is the very best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to Carol and my family for standing with me every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without their support. And thank you Evansville for the opportunity to serve as your mayor. It has been my honor."
Go Inside the Magical Moments of the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Adventure
No matter how old you are, when you are at the happiest place on Earth, you can't help but experience Disney Magic. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department hanging out at my favorite place to eat at Disney - Chef Mickey's. And yes, that is Chef Mickey posing with them.
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Evansville Residents Go Ice Skating in an Empty Parking Lot-Making the Best of an Icy Situation
After winter weather stormed through the Tri-State earlier this week, some Evansville residents made the best out of the icy situation!. On Monday, January 30th, much of the Tri-State saw quite a bit of winter weather as sleet and ice rolled through. When I left work on Monday evening, I was shocked at how icy it already was. My windshield was freezing over before my defrost had time to kick in. Many roads in the area were left with a solid sheet of ice. On Tuesday we saw school cancellations and businesses close. It definitely was a slick situation and one that I was not a fan of driving in! However, some Evansville residents decided to make the best of an icy situation and break out the ice skates!
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Evansville Public Library Celebrates Black History Month With Reading Challenge and New Art Contest
February is Black History Month and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has prepared some special programs to give members the opportunity to learn more about the history of black Americans and the important role they have played in the history of our country. Scott Kinney, the EVPL's CEO/Director says,
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals
This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
Southern Indiana Restaurant to Debut Area’s First Robot Server [VIDEO]
The future of dining out has arrived at one southern Indiana restaurant with the announcement they'll soon be using robots to deliver food to dine-in customers. Evansville Restaurant to Begin Using Robots to Serve Food to Customers. Thanks to science fiction TV shows and movies, we've all daydreamed of the...
