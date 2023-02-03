ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Super Bowl, the WM Phoenix Open and you: Check out the top 10 public-access courses near Phoenix-Scottsdale

By Jason Lusk
 3 days ago
We-Ko-Pa's Saguaro Course (Courtesy of We-Ko-Pa)

Headed to the Phoenix/Scottsdale area for the annual giant party that is the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour? Maybe you scored a ticket to watch the Eagles square off against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale? Perhaps you’re one of the truly lucky ones planning to attend both?

Then pack your golf clubs because the Valley of the Sun offers plenty of great public-access golf courses. For most of the year, we recommend you start with these top 10 in the area. Of course, only nine are really options for the week of the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, as TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course is booked to host the pros, but you get the idea.

Golfweek’s Best ranks courses around the world, utilizing a pool of more than 800 course raters. The most popular rankings list in the program is the Best Courses You Can Play list for public-access layouts in each state. To analyze the top 10 public-access courses around the Phoenix and Scottsdale area, we started with those rankings for all of Arizona. Then we included only those courses within a 90-minute drive of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which sits about halfway between TPC Scottsdale and State Farm Stadium.

But don’t consider these your only options. Check out even more great courses in Arizona on the state-by-state public-access list. But be ready to pay a premium for a tee time the week of the Super Bowl and PGA Tour event, as many courses in the valley utilize fluctuating on-demand pricing all year, and all the courses will see a spike in demand on what will be the busiest week of the year.

10. Grayhawk (Talon)

Ranking in state: No. 12 public-access in Arizona

Where: Scottsdale

The drive: 25 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designers: David Graham, Gary Panks

Opened: 1994

More: Golfweek’s Best public-access courses in Arizona

9. Grayhawk (Raptor)

Ranking in state: No. 11 public-access in Arizona

Where: Scottsdale

The drive: 25 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designer: Tom Fazio

Opened: 1995

More: Raptor Course a true test for NCAA Championships

8. Troon North (Pinnacle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBqqC_0kbmwor400
Troon North’s Pinnacle Course in Arizona (Courtesy of Troon)

Ranking in state: No. 10 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Scottsdale

The drive: 31 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designer: Tom Weiskopf

Opened: 1996

More: Golfweek’s Best Top 200 Residential Courses

7. Troon North (Monument)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1h2o_0kbmwor400
Troon North’s Monument Course in Arizona (Courtesy of Troon)

Ranking in state: No. 9 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Scottsdale

The drive: 31 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designers: Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf

Opened: 1990

More: Golfweek’s Best Top 200 Resort Courses

6. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla)

Ranking in state: No. 8 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Fort McDowell

The drive: 24 miles northeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designer: Scott Miller

Opened: 2001

More: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort reinvents itself

5. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes

Ranking in state: No. 7 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Maricopa (m)

The drive: 32 miles south of of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designers: Lee Schmidt, Brian Curley, Fred Couples

Opened: 2002

More: Golfweek’s Best Top 50 Casino Courses

4. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium)

Ranking in state: No. 4 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Scottsdale (m)

The drive: 23 miles north of of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designers: Tom Weiskopf, Jay Morrish

Opened: 1986

More: Check the yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course

3. Quintero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vz50r_0kbmwor400
Quintero Golf Club in Arizona (Courtesy of Troon)

Ranking in state: No. 3 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Peoria

The drive: 50 miles northwest of of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designer: Rees Jones

Opened: 2000

More: Golfweek’s Best Top 100 Courses You Can Play

2. Wickenburg Ranch (Big Wick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0q9M_0kbmwor400
Wickenburg Ranch’s Big Wick in Arizona (Courtesy of Troon)

Ranking in state: No. 2 public-access in Arizona

Where:

Wickenburg

The drive: 72 miles northwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designers: Wendell Pickett, Bill Brownlee

Opened: 2015

More: Golfweek’s Best Top 200 Residential Courses

1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro)

Ranking in state: No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access courses in Arizona

Where: Fort McDowell

The drive: 24 miles northeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Designers: Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw

Opened: 2006

More: Casino courses around Phoenix/Scottsdale expand amenities

