Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (illness) now questionable Monday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina has been an inconsistent part of the Mavericks' rotation this season, but he is in line for a larger role on Monday since Luka Doncic (heel) is still out and Kyrie Irving isn't available to make his debut yet. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will have even more minutes available if Ntilikina is also inactive.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
numberfire.com
Update: RJ Barrett (illness) now doubtful for Knicks on Sunday; Immanuel Quickley starts
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barrett is a late scratch - and by late we mean a single minute before tipoff - due to a non-COVID illness. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, he didn't start, and the team has declared him doubtful. Immanuel Quickley drew the start in the late swap.
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
numberfire.com
Mavs' Reggie Bullock starting versus Jazz Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have announced that Reggie Bullock will start against the Utah Jazz in Monday's game. Bullock will get the start Monday with Luka Doncic nursing a heel injury and Dorian Finney-Smith on his way over to the Nets. Bullock has a $4,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) ruled out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso entered the day with a questionable tag due to left midfoot soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action due to the ailment. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Memphis.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James has been managing his ankle injury for most of the season at this point, and it would seem like he will be able to suit up against the Thunder on Tuesday. With Anthony Davis perhaps also making his return, James will be eying another playoff berth.
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
Comments / 0