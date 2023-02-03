Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina has been an inconsistent part of the Mavericks' rotation this season, but he is in line for a larger role on Monday since Luka Doncic (heel) is still out and Kyrie Irving isn't available to make his debut yet. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will have even more minutes available if Ntilikina is also inactive.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO