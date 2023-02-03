ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Woodland Public Schools recognizes its Board of Directors, community members who dedicate themselves to serve their school district

 4 days ago
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
forestgrovenewstimes.com

UGB is expanding again in Washington County

In its first-ever "land swap," Metro agreed Thursday, Feb. 2, to allow Tigard to move forward with the next phase of River Terrace, two years ahead of schedule, by expanding Tigard's urban growth boundary. On Thursday, the Metro Council approved Tigard’s River Terrace 2.0 — 500 acres of land near...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries

The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

La Center man arrested by SWAT team after assault

A La Center man is in custody after he alleedly assaulted an elderly family member and fired shots. At about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on rural property in the 34600 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in La Center, according to a sheriff’s office release. A woman called 911 to report her relative had punched an older family member in the face and knocked him to the ground. The caller believed the subject was drunk and possibly suicidal.
LA CENTER, WA
kptv.com

Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening

EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
SEASIDE, OR
tourcounsel.com

Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon

Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder

A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
VANCOUVER, WA

