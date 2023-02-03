Woodland Public Schools recognizes its Board of Directors, community members who dedicate themselves to serve their school district

Read full article on original website
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
kptv.com
Vancouver Public Schools apologizes to former student unlawfully restrained
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools is apologizing to a student and his mother after an internal investigation found a district resource officer used a banned restraint hold on a middle-schooler in two separate incidents this past fall. LeAnn Slagle told FOX 12 the resource officer pinned down her...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
forestgrovenewstimes.com
UGB is expanding again in Washington County
In its first-ever "land swap," Metro agreed Thursday, Feb. 2, to allow Tigard to move forward with the next phase of River Terrace, two years ahead of schedule, by expanding Tigard's urban growth boundary. On Thursday, the Metro Council approved Tigard’s River Terrace 2.0 — 500 acres of land near...
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
thereflector.com
La Center man arrested by SWAT team after assault
A La Center man is in custody after he alleedly assaulted an elderly family member and fired shots. At about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on rural property in the 34600 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in La Center, according to a sheriff’s office release. A woman called 911 to report her relative had punched an older family member in the face and knocked him to the ground. The caller believed the subject was drunk and possibly suicidal.
Award-winning Camas art gallery holds more than just sculptures and paintings
CAMAS, Wash. — In downtown Camas, Washington the Camas Gallery fits right in with the small town vibe. Co-owner Marquita Call opened the gallery 12 years ago. “I asked my husband, ‘what about opening a store?’ He said, ‘what kind of store?’ I said, ‘I don't know!’ And here we are,” said Call with a smile.
Portland watchdog says city should waive fines for those who failed to pay new homeless services, preschool taxes
A Portland government watchdog says the city’s tax department should waive penalties for all high-income households that failed to pay a pair of newly created taxes to fund homeless services and universal preschool — or at least inform people that they are eligible to have the fines canceled or refunded.
kptv.com
Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
kptv.com
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening
EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
tourcounsel.com
Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon
Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
Tentative deal made between Portland, city workers; strike ends
Following three days of striking, the City of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced that they had tentatively reached a new deal and that the strike was over.
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles
The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
thereflector.com
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder
A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
