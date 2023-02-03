ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Black Love Took Center Stage During The 65th Grammy Awards

From the Carters to Lizzo and Myke Wright making their red carpet debut, superstar couples didn’t disappoint. While the 65th Annual Grammy Awards had many marquee moments, such as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, Viola Davis establishing her EGOT status, and Beyoncé officially becoming the most-awarded Grammy artist in the honor’s history, the show also hosted some of the hottest Black couples in the entertainment industry.
Essence

Questlove Reveals His Original Set For The Grammy Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Was 20 Minutes

That may explain why a number of notable entertainers, include many women rappers, weren't included in the shortened version that aired during Sunday night's show. The Hip-Hop 50 tribute during last night’s Grammys was a highlight of the annual award show, but the omission of artists representing different regions and eras of rap — including many Black women rappers — left some viewers disappointed.
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Method Man Reveals Role In Upcoming Action Film: 'I Want To Show Off This Body'

A year ago, the March 2022 ESSENCE digital cover star told us he wanted his "Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed' moment." When we interviewed Method Man for his iconic ESSENCE cover last March, he told us about his hopes of starring in an action flick. Lamenting how the film industry still doesn’t take him as seriously as it should, the NAACP Image Award-nominated actor said, “I’ve done the training; I’ve done the fitness; give me my Michael B. Jordan in Creed moment.”
Essence

Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins Of All Time

The iconic entertainer became the most awarded artist in the ceremony’s history with her win in the “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” category for ‘Renaissance,’ putting her overall total at 32. Beyoncé has added another notch on her belt of accolades. At the 2023 Grammy Awards,...
Essence

Tiffany's and Mitch & Ness Drop Merch We Never Knew We Needed

The NFL and the storied fine jeweler join forces for an unforgettable Super Bowl Sunday. Tiffany & Co. launches yet another collaboration, and this time, it’s a jersey to commemorate the sport (or halftime show) that America loves the most. The football jersey they unveiled has a similar vibe as the Nike Air Force 1 drop that was released earlier last week: a black and blue colorway. A Tiffany’s touch and signature aesthetic adds to the sporty look. It also features the archival T&CO insignia and the number “57” on the front and back, a reference to the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Landmark storefront on 57th Street and the Super Bowl LVII — what an alignment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy