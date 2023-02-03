The NFL and the storied fine jeweler join forces for an unforgettable Super Bowl Sunday. Tiffany & Co. launches yet another collaboration, and this time, it’s a jersey to commemorate the sport (or halftime show) that America loves the most. The football jersey they unveiled has a similar vibe as the Nike Air Force 1 drop that was released earlier last week: a black and blue colorway. A Tiffany’s touch and signature aesthetic adds to the sporty look. It also features the archival T&CO insignia and the number “57” on the front and back, a reference to the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Landmark storefront on 57th Street and the Super Bowl LVII — what an alignment.

13 HOURS AGO