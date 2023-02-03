Read full article on original website
Essence
Cori Broadus And Fiance Wayne Duece Put Their Black Love On Display In Sweet Bedtime Routine Video
The couple showed how they like to unwind together after a long and trying day, from greasing each other's scalp to showing off their skincare routine. Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece are too cute!. The couple recently revealed how they choose to unwind after a long day...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Black Love Took Center Stage During The 65th Grammy Awards
From the Carters to Lizzo and Myke Wright making their red carpet debut, superstar couples didn’t disappoint. While the 65th Annual Grammy Awards had many marquee moments, such as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, Viola Davis establishing her EGOT status, and Beyoncé officially becoming the most-awarded Grammy artist in the honor’s history, the show also hosted some of the hottest Black couples in the entertainment industry.
WATCH: Questlove Explains How He Put Hip-Hop 50 Grammy Tribute Together
One of the highlights of this year’s Grammy Awards was the tribute celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Producer Questlove explains how he put the tribute together and why some of the expected moments and artists didn’t make the final cut.
Questlove Reveals His Original Set For The Grammy Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Was 20 Minutes
That may explain why a number of notable entertainers, include many women rappers, weren't included in the shortened version that aired during Sunday night's show. The Hip-Hop 50 tribute during last night’s Grammys was a highlight of the annual award show, but the omission of artists representing different regions and eras of rap — including many Black women rappers — left some viewers disappointed.
Method Man Reveals Role In Upcoming Action Film: 'I Want To Show Off This Body'
A year ago, the March 2022 ESSENCE digital cover star told us he wanted his "Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed' moment." When we interviewed Method Man for his iconic ESSENCE cover last March, he told us about his hopes of starring in an action flick. Lamenting how the film industry still doesn’t take him as seriously as it should, the NAACP Image Award-nominated actor said, “I’ve done the training; I’ve done the fitness; give me my Michael B. Jordan in Creed moment.”
Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins Of All Time
The iconic entertainer became the most awarded artist in the ceremony’s history with her win in the “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” category for ‘Renaissance,’ putting her overall total at 32. Beyoncé has added another notch on her belt of accolades. At the 2023 Grammy Awards,...
Tiffany's and Mitch & Ness Drop Merch We Never Knew We Needed
The NFL and the storied fine jeweler join forces for an unforgettable Super Bowl Sunday. Tiffany & Co. launches yet another collaboration, and this time, it’s a jersey to commemorate the sport (or halftime show) that America loves the most. The football jersey they unveiled has a similar vibe as the Nike Air Force 1 drop that was released earlier last week: a black and blue colorway. A Tiffany’s touch and signature aesthetic adds to the sporty look. It also features the archival T&CO insignia and the number “57” on the front and back, a reference to the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Landmark storefront on 57th Street and the Super Bowl LVII — what an alignment.
