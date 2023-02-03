Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
Related
ubmd.com
Surviving Rare Stroke Leaves Powerful Lessons for Student
When she talks about why she wants to be a doctor, Sydney Johnson tells the story of how she and her twin sister came into this world. Sydney was supposed to be delivered by C-section, since she was in a breech position, but somehow, regrettably, that didn’t happen. The physician decided to deliver both babies naturally. It was a decision that Sydney and her mother nearly paid for with their lives.
wnynewsnow.com
Medical Providers Merging Operations
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
Earthquake expert says Buffalo quake too small to cause major damage
U.B. professor discusses earthquake size, differences from Turkey's recent quake, and more.
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
WNYers share their earthquake videos
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
Wegmans 'smart cart' test comes as shoppers seek convenience alternatives
Wegmans is testing out a new smart cart at select stores, this as grocers are testing out alternative means of shopping. One analyst says it’s all about speed and efficiency.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
The Last 10 Earthquakes We Felt In Buffalo, New York
We always think of Buffalo as the Snow Capital of the World, but now we’re getting a new rep. Buffalo, New York experienced an earthquake on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 EST, and it reminded all of us that earthquakes can happen in Western New York. But that doesn’t...
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
What was the largest earthquake in Buffalo?
Where does the February 2023 earthquake rank? These are the largest earthquakes to hit Buffalo and Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?
Free pet vaccine clinics being held in Erie County February and March
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, a free vaccine clinic is coming up. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding on on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Buffalo Community Center.
Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes
Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
USGS reports earthquake in Erie County
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Military.com
The Short Life of the New USS Little Rock: Design Flaws, Setbacks Lead to Decommissioning
Some 8,500 people turned out on Dec. 16, 2017, to watch the commissioning of the new $440 million USS Little Rock — draped in red, white and blue bunting — at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. That now appears to have been the ship's only...
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo
An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
Comments / 0