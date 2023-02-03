ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ubmd.com

Surviving Rare Stroke Leaves Powerful Lessons for Student

When she talks about why she wants to be a doctor, Sydney Johnson tells the story of how she and her twin sister came into this world. Sydney was supposed to be delivered by C-section, since she was in a breech position, but somehow, regrettably, that didn’t happen. The physician decided to deliver both babies naturally. It was a decision that Sydney and her mother nearly paid for with their lives.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Medical Providers Merging Operations

GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
GOWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNYers share their earthquake videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes

Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Tribune-Review

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo

An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy