ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Adds 570,000 to Affordable Health Care Plans, Leading All States in Newly Insured

Texas is cutting into its uninsured problem with nearly 570,000 new signups for affordable health plans for 2023 — a nation-leading growth rate for the third straight year. The newly insured pushed Texas over the 2.4 million mark for residents seeking coverage on HealthCare.gov during the open enrollment period that ended Jan. 15, according to federal data.
TEXAS STATE
Ted Rivers

Texas top philanthropists have given away more than $1 billion

Laura and John Arnold, a former lawyer and a former hedge fund founder, respectively, have made a significant impact in the philanthropic world through their Arnold Ventures. With a net worth of $3.3 billion, the couple focuses on evidence-based giving, using their wealth to support causes in education, criminal justice, and health.
TEXAS STATE
Breckenridge Texan

Petroleum analyst: Sudden drop in oil prices shows up at pump

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy