Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO