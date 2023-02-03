Read full article on original website
Related
Pastors Fight Greg Abbott Over School Choice
"Public education is a conservative value," Reverend Charles Johnson, the founder and executive director of Pastors for Texas Children, told Newsweek.
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening
The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.
Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools
In December, legislators killed a controversial tax abatement program known as Chapter 313, but its effects will last decades.
Washington Examiner
Texas could be reimbursed billions for border crisis costs under new legislation
A Texas Republican will put forward a plan for the federal government to reimburse border states billions of dollars spent on security and immigration issues absent adequate help from Washington. Ahead of the State of the Union next Tuesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) will debut the State Border Security Reimbursement...
Texas education board changes stance on vouchers after previously rejecting ‘school choice’ policy
The State Board of Education is changing its mind on "school choice" — voting Thursday to reverse its previous stance of asking Texas lawmakers to reject school vouchers or anything that gives public funding to private schools.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Adds 570,000 to Affordable Health Care Plans, Leading All States in Newly Insured
Texas is cutting into its uninsured problem with nearly 570,000 new signups for affordable health plans for 2023 — a nation-leading growth rate for the third straight year. The newly insured pushed Texas over the 2.4 million mark for residents seeking coverage on HealthCare.gov during the open enrollment period that ended Jan. 15, according to federal data.
Texas top philanthropists have given away more than $1 billion
Laura and John Arnold, a former lawyer and a former hedge fund founder, respectively, have made a significant impact in the philanthropic world through their Arnold Ventures. With a net worth of $3.3 billion, the couple focuses on evidence-based giving, using their wealth to support causes in education, criminal justice, and health.
Petroleum analyst: Sudden drop in oil prices shows up at pump
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
Sales tax take hits record, but inflation takes share
HARLINGEN — State sales tax revenues for January hit an all-time record of $4.11 billion, 6.6 percent above the same month last year. Most of January sales tax revenue is based on sales made in December and remitted to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in January. “While state sales...
Comments / 3