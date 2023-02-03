Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Crazy Shaped Homes Just Got Stranger… Potato, Dogs and Now a…???
We certainly have some interesting structures in Idaho. From the Famous Potato Hotel, to the Dog Shaped AirBnb House, to the Crazy Idaho City House, to the Bazar 4 Story Tree-House, to all of the Castles that we have around Idaho. I came across another unique and interesting home. This...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
rtands.com
Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
An update on the Caldor Fire
Now, an update on a story from October. "What Happened at Grizzly Flats" investigated why a wildfire wiped out a California hamlet.We found evidence of mismanagement by the U-S Forest Service, which had done little to mitigate the fire risk. It compounded the problem with its decisions once the fire approached. Candace Tyler lost her family ranch."The Forest Service has said they did all they could," correspondent Bill Whitaker said to Tyler in the report."Your maps say, we're going to burn. Your models show, we're going to burn," Tyler said. "But you're not worried about it? Oh, you don't have the resources? That's a joke."This month, members of California's Congressional delegation will meet with the Forest Service to hear an explanation.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Best Beer In Idaho And Every State
BOISE, Idaho. Finding the best beer in Idaho was no small feat. But when it comes to brewskies, no distance is too great! To avoid bias, we turned to data compiled in Jan. 2020 by BeerAdvocate, the premier resource and gold standard for beer buffs. Scroll below to see the...
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California
California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Truth About Idaho’s Secret Crush On California
Have you ever heard how people metaphorically "throw rocks at the people they have a crush on"? Yeah - I think that's what's happening here in Idaho, but please, don't shoot the messenger. The signs are all there. If we don't see it, we hear it... if we don't hear...
The Top 12 Counties in Idaho with the Most Emergency Shelters
We live in a time where, honestly, who the hell knows what’s going to happen? It seems impossible to tell what’s coming next, so all we can do is try our best to prepare. Governments, war, diseases, or hurricanes and other natural disasters — we need to make sure if something happens, we can be protected.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
[VIDEO]: Oregon Ghost Is On The Hunt For Quality Weed
Imagine someone who loves the weed so much that they would channel their energy in the afterlife to hit up a dispensary for their fix. That's right, in the afterlife. Believe it or not - there is a ghost in the state of Oregon that is doing just that. Ghost...
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Snowstorm: A look into conditions at Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KRON) — A storm brought Lake Tahoe over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours. Many people from the Bay Area drove up to take advantage of the fresh powder. I went up to Palisades Tahoe to check out the conditions. I’m all strapped in, we are about to head […]
Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked 5-year-old boy on Bay Area hiking trail
California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0