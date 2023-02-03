ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 414 near Hatfield in reference to a Verbal Domestic Disturbance leading to the arrest of Nancy Odle, 38 of Cove on a charge of Public Intoxication and Richard Cheshire, 60 of Mena on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant and a Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
POLK COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida contract postal carrier sentenced for theft of mail

FLORIDA –A Florida contract mail carrier has been sentenced for theft of mail in connection with missing gift cards. Randolph Varbelow, 48, of Jacksonville, who reportedly worked as a United States Postal Service contract mail carrier, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan to time served, approximately four months imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lansing Daily

Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops

A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told
TAMPA, FL
WJHG-TV

Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
PANAMA CITY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unidentified Leigh Acres man wanted in burglary

Authorities are attempting to identify a man in connection with a burglary in Lehigh Acres. A male subject stole an iPhone, backpack and Garmin GPS out of a car parked at the 7-Eleven on Joel Boulevard. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL

