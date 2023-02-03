Read full article on original website
Police chase school bus in Louisiana, leads to crash, blowtorch-wielding woman arrested
A Florida woman is in custody after detectives say a bizarre incident involving a blowtorch and a school bus led to a police chase and crash on the North Shore Tuesday morning.
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
WPTV
Man caught caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition to Florida
RUTHERFORD, N.C. — Matthew Flores is behind bars for probation violations after serving a year and a half in a North Carolina prison on drug and assault charges. Flores potentially faces charges connected to the disappearance of Palm Beach Gardens ride-share driver Gary Levin. Prosecutors in Central Florida want...
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 414 near Hatfield in reference to a Verbal Domestic Disturbance leading to the arrest of Nancy Odle, 38 of Cove on a charge of Public Intoxication and Richard Cheshire, 60 of Mena on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant and a Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
niceville.com
Florida contract postal carrier sentenced for theft of mail
FLORIDA –A Florida contract mail carrier has been sentenced for theft of mail in connection with missing gift cards. Randolph Varbelow, 48, of Jacksonville, who reportedly worked as a United States Postal Service contract mail carrier, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan to time served, approximately four months imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car has criminal past
Law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver left North Carolina, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County.
WJHG-TV
Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
Man Bites Off Head of Girlfriend’s Pet Python During Heated Domestic Disagreement in Florida
In Florida, a 32-year-old man is charged with several felonies after it was claimed that during a domestic argument in their home, the man bit off the head of his girlfriend's pet python.
The DeSoto County Sheriff responds to a threat to the high school
Today the DeSoto High School received a social media post with a possible threat to the school. The Sheriff's office was notified and is conducting an investigation.
WGAU
Alabama man accused of shooting woman riding horse
An Alabama man is accused of shooting at several people and wounding a woman as the group rode horses on the Florida side of the state border, authorities said.
Driver on the run after police recover stolen vehicle in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for the driver who took off running after they were pulled over for a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Fort Myers police pulled over a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Ashwood Street that matched the description of the vehicle that was reported stolen Friday, February 3.
Unidentified Leigh Acres man wanted in burglary
Authorities are attempting to identify a man in connection with a burglary in Lehigh Acres. A male subject stole an iPhone, backpack and Garmin GPS out of a car parked at the 7-Eleven on Joel Boulevard. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Suspects wanted for stealing guns out of cars in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted for car break-ins and stolen guns.
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
fox13news.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in 'unrelated' Highlands County shootings
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shootings that claimed the life of one man and critically injured another man. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the BP station at the intersection of US 27 and SR 70 around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Police confirm DeSoto County fair victim and POI knew each other
Police confirm the relationship between the DeSoto County fair Shooting victim and the Person of interest
