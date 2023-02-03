ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Discover the Wonders of Space at the CCM Planetarium

Randolph, NJ: Curious about the quest for extrasolar worlds, how the telescope opened up the universe and other wonders related to the cosmos? Then, you’ll want to make space on your calendar for the latest schedule of shows at the County College of Morris (CCM) Longo Planetarium. Shows for...
RANDOLPH, NJ
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion

DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
NUTLEY, NJ
Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Get Tips for Improving Children's Literacy Skills

Community members are invited to get tips on improving children’s literacy skills from Warren County Children’s Librarian Lina Crowell at a meeting of the Project Sussex Kids General Council, Wednesday, February 15th, 10:00 a.m., at Project Self-Sufficiency. Library resources and methods for incorporating literacy into the daily lives of young children will be discussed. Project Self-Sufficiency staff will also provide an update on Project Sussex Kids activities. The meeting is free and open to the public; advance registration is encouraged. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Hundreds Gather for Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Hundreds of people gathered at the Livingston Memorial Oval on Sunday afternoon for a "Strength and Courage Against Antisemitism" rally. The event was a collaboration by Livingston’s Temple B'nai Abraham, Congregation B'nai Jeshurun, Temple Beth Shalom, Congregation Etz Chaim, the Synagogue Suburban Torah Center and the Livingston Clergy Association.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

Kenilworth, Union County, NJ - A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on February 22nd 2023, will examine all aspects of the Kenilworth Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Fred Soos Jr announced today. “Verification by...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Upcoming TAPinto Ownership Opportunities Webinars in February and March

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — TAPinto invites you to attend an upcoming webinar about owning a TAPinto local news and marketing platform in your area. "We invite you to learn more about TAPinto and how we are revolutionizing local news from the bottom up, by empowering local owner/publishers to create profitable, sustainable local news and digital marketing businesses in towns throughout New Jersey and beyond," TAPinto Founder and CEO Michael Shapiro said.
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive

DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
DENVILLE, NJ
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Auditions! Broadway Unlimited is Holding a Casting Call for Its Intensive Summer Program

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Auditions! Donna Vivino, one of Fair Lawn’s own, is hosting auditions for a summer one-week only performing arts experience for young people. Vivino has harnessed her onstage talents for behind the scenes work with her company, Broadway Unlimited. She is in the midst of holding auditions for her summer program. The next one is on Sunday, February 12.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place

I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
WESTFIELD, NJ

