ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIyyx_0kbmriS500

Donald Trump ’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election , but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.

This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press , who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly advises the team of possible “stunts” they may need to “pull.” “Here’s the drill: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about Democrats trying to steal this election,” he said on Nov. 5, 2020. “We’ll do whatever they need (inaudible) help with. Just be on standby in case there’s any stunts we need to pull.”

Iverson continues to have a presence in politics as he is currently the Midwest regional director for the Republican National Committee. The audio recording was given to the Associated Press by a GOP whistleblower who happened to be at the meeting two days after the presidential election . Joe Biden won Wisconsin by almost 21,000, which was acknowledged by the state’s Republican leaders — they knew they lost the election.

“At the end of the day, this operation received more votes than any other Republican in Wisconsin history,” Iverson continued. “Say what you want, our operation turned out Republican or DJT supporters. Democrats just got 20,000 more than us, out of Dane County and other shenanigans in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Dane. There’s a lot that people can learn from this campaign.

While the leaked audio still won’t convince some Donald Trump supporters that the election wasn’t stolen, it’s clear that Wisconsin’s GOP members were willing to spin a tale that wasn’t true. Election officials and the courts have confirmed that the allegations of nationwide fraud are false — and this bombshell audio only confirms that some Republicans were willing to do whatever it took to win.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7EUL_0kbmriS500

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2946

The Seeker
3d ago

"F the voting!! Let's get straight to the violence!!" -Roger Stone 4 months BEFORE the election even happened. Then he turned and looked directly into the camera and said they knew they were gonna lose and described what trump had planned, which is EXACTLY what ended up happening 🤔

Reply(239)
693
Albert Leggs
3d ago

he's like a 3 year old that won't mind his parents, he's about to be found guilty of fraud in NY, $250 million fine, ouch

Reply(68)
539
camille
2d ago

Lock him up! I don’t want to endure himRunning again spewing lies and saying hateful things and belittling his opponents. He is a very evil man

Reply(79)
356
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Looking for a Way Out of His Truth Social Contract

It’s probably safe to say that Donald Trump misses Twitter and the audience who reacted to him during his four years in the White House. Negative or positive, he loved the attention and he just hasn’t been able to replicate that success on his Truth Social platform. To drum up some excitement for his third run for president, he’s looking for a return to Twitter without the Truth Social exclusivity clause. According to his SEC filing, the former president is required to “first channel any and all social media communications” on Truth Social with a six-hour waiting period before that same...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
Matt O'Hern

Former Trump Advisor Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Vying for Vice President Spot on 2024 Ticket

One of the most controversial members of U.S. Congress wants to join former President Donald Trump's ticket as his choice for Vice President in the 2024 Presidential Election. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is angling to be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, according to Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon and an anonymous source who advised Greene spoke to reporters at NBC.
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Watch: Donald Trump Prays With South Carolina Employee As His Weave Shows

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail for the 2024 election. This time around, the former president, 76, stopped at a South Carolina restaurant, where he was seen praying with one of the employees — but his hair made headlines. In the video, Trump approached the counter at Zesto and asked a female employee what she recommended. You can see the weave really well in this video. Also I don’t have the emotional fortitude for more of this. pic.twitter.com/QqB2Qt4Pqk— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2023 "Do you care if I pray for you?" she asked the politician. "Go ahead,"...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6

Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
KENTUCKY STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy