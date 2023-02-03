Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers from referring patients to doctors who perform gender-affirming care for minors and would […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers has been serving patients in the region since 1963. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Nebraska Spine offers spine, pain management, orthopedic, physical therapy and neurological services. 2. Nebraska Spine has 11 practicing physicians on staff. 3. The practice offers...
WOWT
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Burke Westview High School Dance Team is making Omaha Public Schools proud. The coach, Emma Morice, told 6 News they’re the first dance team in OPS history to make it to the finals of the UDA High School National Championships in Orlando, Fla. After...
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: As calendar shifts to February, eyes aren't on Hoiberg. They're on Nebraska's CEO
LINCOLN — Here we are again. What year is it?. Two season-ending injuries have hijacked a fun Nebraska basketball season full of hope and returned it to an all-too-familiar trudge to March. If it’s February, the debates have already started: What to do with Coach Fred Hoiberg?. That’s...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
OnlyInYourState
This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website
The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
bhsorator.com
Fundraiser brings community together for long time favorite South Omaha restaurant
One of South Omaha’s most beloved family-owned Mexican restaurants burned down on Dec. 23. The fire destroyed Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food raising questions about whether the owners would choose to rebuild; many are also concerned about the effect on employees. Shortly after the fire, a GoFundMe was set up to assist the employees and conversations started about a larger fundraiser to be held in January. The GoFundMe stopped accepting donations after raising over $32,000 for the family and employees of Nettie’s. The family held a fundraiser at Stock’s n Bonds on Jan. 22 from 12 pm to 8 pm to just have fun and enjoy memories that the restaurant held for the family and customers alike. It had live music all throughout the day, raffles, a silent auction, face painting, and a bake sale.
