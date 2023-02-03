ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
rcreader.com

Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban

More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers from referring patients to doctors who perform gender-affirming care for minors and would […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers has been serving patients in the region since 1963. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Nebraska Spine offers spine, pain management, orthopedic, physical therapy and neurological services. 2. Nebraska Spine has 11 practicing physicians on staff. 3. The practice offers...
OMAHA, NE
volleyballmag.com

Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring

Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
LINCOLN, NE
OnlyInYourState

This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website

The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
DWIGHT, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
bhsorator.com

Fundraiser brings community together for long time favorite South Omaha restaurant

One of South Omaha’s most beloved family-owned Mexican restaurants burned down on Dec. 23. The fire destroyed Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food raising questions about whether the owners would choose to rebuild; many are also concerned about the effect on employees. Shortly after the fire, a GoFundMe was set up to assist the employees and conversations started about a larger fundraiser to be held in January. The GoFundMe stopped accepting donations after raising over $32,000 for the family and employees of Nettie’s. The family held a fundraiser at Stock’s n Bonds on Jan. 22 from 12 pm to 8 pm to just have fun and enjoy memories that the restaurant held for the family and customers alike. It had live music all throughout the day, raffles, a silent auction, face painting, and a bake sale.
OMAHA, NE

