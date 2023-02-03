Yes, Marvel Studios really kickstarted this idea of a “cinematic universe” more than a decade ago, but some of the most popular versions of this idea have sprung up in various other genres. Perhaps the most recent example is the absolute behemoth that is “Yellowstone,” which has been nothing but a huge success for Paramount and its streaming service, Paramount+, and spawned about a half-dozen spinoffs that are either already released or in the pipeline. Now, the executive behind the “Yellowstone” expansion is hoping to bring that success to Showtime and two of its biggest series, “Dexter” and “Billions.”

8 HOURS AGO