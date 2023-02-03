Read full article on original website
Pedro Pascal Brings ‘Last Of Us’ Energy To Mario In ‘SNL’s’ ‘Mario Kart’ Parody Trailer
I think we can all mostly agree that “Saturday Night Live” is, by and large, pretty unwatchable. This isn’t totally the fault of the writers, performers, and crew working on the series. But if you have a two-hour show with loads of live sketches that are written and performed within a week, there are bound to be more misses than hits. But when the show puts a bit of effort into a skit, especially one of the pre-produced sketches, then there is still the odd gem, including in the most recent episode hosted by Pedro Pascal.
‘The Consultant’ Trailer: Christoph Waltz Is A Maniac Executive In The Upcoming Prime Video Series
Christoph Waltz is an actor who is able to ride that fine line, in his performances, between scary and funny. You laugh at what he says but sometimes recoil in the darkness of the situation. And that very unique skill is put to good use in his new gig, as a scary executive in the series, “The Consultant.”
‘The Department’: George Clooney To Direct A New Political Thriller Series For Showtime
I guess when you have George Clooney saying he’ll direct a new prestige drama series for you, it’s kind of hard to pass up. At least, in the case of Showtime, which just gave a straight-to-series order for a season of “The Department,” directed by the aforementioned Clooney.
‘You People’: Andrew Schulz Says The Jonah Hill & Lauren London Kiss Was Faked Using CGI
Despite the all-star cast that includes Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy along with the fact that Hill and filmmaker Kenya Barris also co-wrote it, Netflix’s “You People” didn’t get a ton of love from critics upon its release recently. And sure, the film is in the Netflix Top 10 or whatever, but there’s also the general feeling that audiences were a bit let down by the comedy. Now, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the film is the fact that the big finale kiss between Hill and his co-star Lauren London might have been completely CGI.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
‘Agent Elvis’ Teaser: Matthew McConaughey Voices A Deadly Secret Agent Version Of The King In Netflix’s New Animated Series
We’re mere weeks away from finding out if Austin Butler stuns awards pundits and takes home the Oscar for Best Actor playing the legendary Elvis Presley in the aptly titled “Elvis.” However, also in March, we’re going to see the next actor take on the coveted role as the King of Rock and Roll, but in a very different project, “Agent Elvis.”
Showtime Is Hoping To Create “Billions” & “Dexter” Expanded Franchises With Multiple Spinoffs Planned
Yes, Marvel Studios really kickstarted this idea of a “cinematic universe” more than a decade ago, but some of the most popular versions of this idea have sprung up in various other genres. Perhaps the most recent example is the absolute behemoth that is “Yellowstone,” which has been nothing but a huge success for Paramount and its streaming service, Paramount+, and spawned about a half-dozen spinoffs that are either already released or in the pipeline. Now, the executive behind the “Yellowstone” expansion is hoping to bring that success to Showtime and two of its biggest series, “Dexter” and “Billions.”
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ First Look TV Spot: Jack Harlow & Sinqua Walls Star In The Remixed Hoop Dreams Comedy
If you’re a 90s baby, you’ll certainly remember “White Men Can’t Jump,” a fun basketball comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson that seems to have grown in stature and reputation. Never an amazing movie, but it was an entertaining one, though, and one that audiences apparently look back with a lot of nostalgia. Is the brand alone enough to jump-start a new iteration of the franchise—is it even franchisable?— or was it really all down to the chemistry between Snipes and Harrelson?
Paul Schrader Doesn’t Understand ‘The Last Of Us’ Hype & Calls Episode 3 “Super Shmaltzy Gay Bro Euthanasia Melo”
Paul Schrader is one of the best filmmakers working today. Over the decades, he’s proven to be a risk-taking artist who isn’t afraid to push buttons or challenge the viewer. And over the past few years, he’s been willing to take that sort of attitude and use it on social media, where his Facebook posts have been filled with hot takes and savage criticism. No one is safe from Schrader’s critical opinion. Not even the most universally beloved series of 2023, “The Last of Us.”
‘History Of The World, Part II’ Trailer: Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Michaela Watkins & More Added To Mel Brooks’ Belated All-Star Sequel
It’s pretty simple to wrap your head around. Comedy legend Mel Brooks, now 96 years old and still trucking along like there’s nothing to stop him, made the “History of the World, Part I” comedy in 1981; it was a hit, a comedy classic, and eventually, he promised a sequel. Now, 42 years after the fact, Brooks has returned with “History of the World, Part II,” now a four-night series event for Hulu.
‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Trailer: Jonathan Tucker Stars As A Predator In Jamie Dack’s Acclaimed Sundance Film
It’s crazy to think that boyish-looking Jonathan Tucker, known for roles in “The Virgin Suicides” (1999), “Hostage” (2005), “In the Valley of Elah” (2007), and “The Ruins” (2008), is now 40 years old. And beyond roles like “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), the perennially youthful-looking actor generally plays nice guys, introverts, and the like. But in “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” an acclaimed 2022 Sundance Film Festival title that’s finally coming out now, Tucker plays something much more chilling and disturbing.
Adam Sandler Says 1st Draft Of New Safdies Script Was 340 Pages Long
Ever since audiences experienced “Uncut Gems,” they were clamoring for another collaboration between Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers. There’s something about those guys working together in that film that produced real brilliance. And thankfully, a reunion is in the works, and according to Sandler, the Safdies are definitely not short of ideas for the upcoming film.
‘Yellowstone’ Is Ending As Taylor Sheridan Plans New Matthew McConaughey-Led Franchise Extension Following Problems With Kevin Costner [Report]
As we’ve reiterated more times, we care to count in print and on our Yellowstoners podcast, its writer/director/showrunner/exec Taylor Sheridan’s world, and we’re just living in it. At least when it comes to the world of Paramount+, which is the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter turned TV-dynasty-empire-mogul’s domain. Sheridan’s the creative mind behind Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” currently the most successful and popular show on linear television; it’s spawned three spin-offs, at least three more in the works, and he currently has at least two shows on Paramount+ (“Mayor Of Kingtown,” “The Tulsa King”) and at least three more coming (one is “Lioness” with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.
Brian Cox Says His ‘X2’ Director Bryan Singer Is “An Extraordinary Director” & Defends His On-Set Issues
Brian Cox is enjoying success right now, unlike any other time in his career, thanks to playing the patriarchal grump character in HBO’s Emmy-winning “Succession.” And over the past couple of years, the actor has been nothing short of a truth factory, with a memoir being published where he talks about everything and everything in a completely frank manner. But he’s also at the point in his career where he clearly has zero fucks to give. So, with that said, it’s not all that shocking that he would defend Bryan Singer.
Viola Davis Joins The EGOT Club After Grammy Win
She may have been unfairly snubbed for an Academy Award nomination for her performance in “The Woman King,” but Viola Davis has something bigger to celebrate this month. During a pre-broadcast ceremony this afternoon, Davis won a Grammy Award in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her own memoir, “Finding Me.” She now has won all four major entertainment awards landing her in the coveted EGOT club.
