ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. “Despite his self-serving claim of innocence, the facts of his guilt in this gruesome quadruple homicide remain,” Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. “The State of Missouri will carry out Taylor’s sentences according to the Court’s order and deliver justice for the four innocent lives he stole.” Parson’s decision came despite a letter from Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP, asking Parson to grant a stay of execution. Johnson wrote that “evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor’s conviction.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO