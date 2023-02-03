Read full article on original website
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832CJ CoombsKeytesville, MO
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.CJ CoombsMacon, MO
It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortexCJ CoombsMacon, MO
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
KOMU
Callaway County man reportedly catches world record-sized blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY − Travis Uebinger caught a world record-sized 11 pound, 5 ounce blue sucker, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Uebinger, of Auxvasse, was fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15 when he caught the fish. The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
KOMU
Controlled release of toxic chemical from train that derailed in Ohio starts with boom and black smoke
The controlled release of hazardous materials at a train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, began Monday afternoon when a boom was followed by a new, large plume of black smoke. The breach of several rail cars was completed successfully, according to a news release from Norfolk Southern. The operation...
kcur.org
Missouri is joining 11 other states to reduce 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico
An effort is underway in 12 states along the Mississippi river, including Missouri, to try to reduce a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding, according to a statement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Missouri & Illinois Spring Predicted to Be ‘Frosty & Stormy’
It's hard to believe that we're not that far away from Spring at this point. If some weather forecasters are right, both Missouri and Illinois can expect that season to include more frost than normal and is likely to be more stormy, too. It's worth noting this warning does NOT...
Researchers Say Missouri Unprepared for Massive New Madrid Quake
February is earthquake awareness month in Missouri which is ironic since researchers have just released a study saying the state isn't. If a massive quake were to hit the New Madrid Fault Zone, many Missourians would not be prepared based on their research. Phys.org just released a study in coordination...
KRMS Radio
Seismologists Caution Missourians To Be Prepared For Earthquakes During Awareness Month
It’s a topic we don’t think much about here in the lake area which, potentially, could be a big mistake…that is, the possibility of a major earthquake. That’s according to Jeff Briggs, Earthquake Program Manager with the State Emergency Management Agency. “These earthquakes have the potential...
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The U.S. Military took down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon Saturday afternoon. A U.S. official confirmed the balloon was shot down with a single missile fired by a fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean. For the past several days, the balloon drifted over the United States after its first spotting in Montana. The post Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
KOMU
Riders see lengthy wait times on JEFFTRAN's first day of combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The former system included six routes, but JEFFTRAN announced Friday the routes would be combined and moved to three. The new system raises the interval time between buses up to 80 minutes. That...
kjfmradio.com
Missouri’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign selected for national effort
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a new, comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads and streets. This National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) partnership comes after two consecutive years of more than 1,000 roadway fatalities in Missouri, a mark that hadn’t previously been met since 2006.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. “Despite his self-serving claim of innocence, the facts of his guilt in this gruesome quadruple homicide remain,” Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. “The State of Missouri will carry out Taylor’s sentences according to the Court’s order and deliver justice for the four innocent lives he stole.” Parson’s decision came despite a letter from Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP, asking Parson to grant a stay of execution. Johnson wrote that “evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor’s conviction.”
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors
Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
