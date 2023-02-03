Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Public safety meeting highlights police staffing challenges in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County leaders met with residents on Saturday in a town hall meeting devoted to public safety. "I’m worried about our children," said Phyillis Wright, who has two daughters in Prince George's County Schools. As parents and residents raised concerns at the...
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
Catonsville woman allegedly conspired to shoot up local energy facilities
A Catonsville woman has been federally charged for conspiring to shoot up several Baltimore area energy facilities.
Berkeley County Schools cancels classes amid IT “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens has just announced that all schools in the county will be closed Monday due to an ongoing investigation into a “security incident” that has limited IT operations in the county. Berkeley County Schools have been working...
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence
(Updated on 02/03/23 at 11:55 a.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on...
DC man found guilty of 2020 hate crime on African American woman
Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, was found guilty of charges stemming from a hate crime in which he spat in the face of an African-American female in Southwest Washington D.C.
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Wbaltv.com
Community center honors man who pioneered way for African Americans in Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's only fitting that a new community center in Howard County is named after a man who spent a lifetime serving the community. The 46,000-square-foot Roger Carter Community Center on Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City bears the name of an African American leader who was no stranger to being the first.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
A museum told Catholic students to remove their anti-abortion hats. Here’s what happened next
The incident occurred at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. after the 2023 March for Life. The American Center for Law and Justice is now representing six students and two parents.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
Threatening Message Found Written At Fairfax City Middle School, Police Say
There will be an increased police presence at a Fairfax City middle school on Thursday morning after a threatening message was found inside the building.Shortly before noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fairfax City Police Department issued an alert to the community advising that students at Kather…
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Comments / 1