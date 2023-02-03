ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor announces new OUC director

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

