Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3-on-3 All-Star game format, the Atlantic Division is the All-Star champion. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million winner's prize. The Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady,...
NHL
Tkachuk, Larkin and Marner Named NHL 'Three Stars' of the Week
FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6, 54 points), Tkachuk compiled 4-3-7 in two games to capture MVP honors and power the Atlantic Division to a championship at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, held Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena. Tkachuk, who registered 3-2-5 in a 10-6 victory over the Metropolitan Division in the semifinals and 1-1-2 in a 7-5 win against the Central Division in the final, became the 10th NHL player to claim All-Star Game MVP in his home venue - and first since Ryan Johansen in 2015 (w/ CBJ). The Scottsdale, Ariz., native also became the fourth U.S.-born player to win the award, following Mike Richter (1994), Bill Guerin (2001) and Brock Boeser (2018). Tkachuk's five points in the semifinals matched a single-game record under the 3-on-3 All-Star Game format (since 2016), also achieved by Metropolitan Division teammates Mathew Barzal (2-3-5) and Sidney Crosby (2-3-5) in the 2019 final. Tkachuk's seven total points on the day tied for the second-most in one 3-on-3 tournament, behind only Crosby's 2019 performance (4-4-8 in 2 GP). The 25-year-old Tkachuk, who also was featured in two events (the Enterprise NHL Discover Splash Shot and Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge) during Friday's 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, tops Florida with 25-41-66 in 49 total contests this season - his first with the Panthers. He also ranks among the League leaders in assists (t-6th; 41), points (7th; 66), power-play points (t-9th; 24) and shots on goal (13th; 187).
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bobrovsky back for Panthers, starts against Lightning
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN, ESPN+). The goalie missed five games since Jan. 19 with a lower-body injury. The...
Yardbarker
Islanders Linked to Marquee Forwards Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the New York Islanders have already made a big splash in the trade deadline market by acquiring the highly coveted Bo Horvat, they may not be done there. The question remains on how much of the team’s future general manager Lou Lamoriello is willing to sacrifice to go all in this season. Acquiring Horvat has helped solidify the Islanders’ top six; however, with Oliver Walhstrom reportedly done for the season, the team will be looking to add a top-six winger to their forward group.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 6
* Four Wild Card spots, two competitive races in both the Eastern and Western Conference - dive into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff race as teams return to action. * Jack and Quinn Hughes are set for the sixth all-time head-to-head as the Devils (32-13-4, 68 points) and Canucks (20-26-3, 43 points) clash when the NHL's regular-season schedule resumes following All-Star Weekend.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Harvey-Pinard’s Emergence Key For Trade Deadline
Montreal Canadiens prospect Rafael Harvey-Pinard’s emergence could not have come at a better time. Not only did he prove he has what it takes to produce from the fourth line, one of the most difficult tasks for a player attempting to earn a job in the NHL, but his instant chemistry alongside Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson on the top line also opens up possibilities for the Canadiens.
Yardbarker
Canucks debut new lines at practice in Newark, Tocchet announces alternate captains
The Canucks’ hiatus during the All-Star break didn’t feel like much of a break at all. Not for fans, not for the folks who cover this team, and not for a handful of players on the team, at the very least. Since their last game, the Canucks traded...
NHL
Frank, Capitals prospect, shines at AHL Skills Competition
LAVAL, Quebec -- Some of the NHL's top future talent put their skills on display at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell on Sunday. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 16-10 in the AHL Skills Competition, which consisted of seven events, with players earning "goals" for their conference by winning each individual head-to-head criterion.
Yardbarker
Canadiens William Trudeau Emerging As Laval’s Best-Kept Secret
Montreal Canadiens prospect William Trudeau was eligible to return to junior, but, thanks to a major step up in his development, instead finds himself on the top pair of the Laval Rocket. The Montreal Canadiens’ 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, William Trudeau, has often been forgotten within the...
NHL
Nurse goes full 'Forsberg' during NHL All-Star Skills competition
Sarah Nurse pulls out "The Forsberg" move to score against Igor Shesterkin in the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem. Canadian women's hockey star Sarah Nurse was wearing an NHL All-Star jersey during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at FLA Live Arena on Friday. But she could have...
Comments / 0