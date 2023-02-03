FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6, 54 points), Tkachuk compiled 4-3-7 in two games to capture MVP honors and power the Atlantic Division to a championship at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, held Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena. Tkachuk, who registered 3-2-5 in a 10-6 victory over the Metropolitan Division in the semifinals and 1-1-2 in a 7-5 win against the Central Division in the final, became the 10th NHL player to claim All-Star Game MVP in his home venue - and first since Ryan Johansen in 2015 (w/ CBJ). The Scottsdale, Ariz., native also became the fourth U.S.-born player to win the award, following Mike Richter (1994), Bill Guerin (2001) and Brock Boeser (2018). Tkachuk's five points in the semifinals matched a single-game record under the 3-on-3 All-Star Game format (since 2016), also achieved by Metropolitan Division teammates Mathew Barzal (2-3-5) and Sidney Crosby (2-3-5) in the 2019 final. Tkachuk's seven total points on the day tied for the second-most in one 3-on-3 tournament, behind only Crosby's 2019 performance (4-4-8 in 2 GP). The 25-year-old Tkachuk, who also was featured in two events (the Enterprise NHL Discover Splash Shot and Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge) during Friday's 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, tops Florida with 25-41-66 in 49 total contests this season - his first with the Panthers. He also ranks among the League leaders in assists (t-6th; 41), points (7th; 66), power-play points (t-9th; 24) and shots on goal (13th; 187).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO