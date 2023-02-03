Read full article on original website
Options Action: Snap surge
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on what's next for SNAP after its shares surge. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Carter Worth.
Artificial intelligence bull sees trouble in the C3.ai rally
Kingsley Crane, Canaccord Genuity, on how to invest in AI. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Carter Worth.
Defensive stocks are having their day in the sun — listen to the 'Homestretch'
WHY YOU SHOULD BUY PEPSICO. SUPPLY IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN. HUMANA HAD A GOOD THIRD QUARTER. >> WE HAD TWO PRICE TARGET CUTS. IT HASN'T REALLY HAPPENED YET. IT APPROVED BY THE INSURERS. SO LET'S JUST KEEP TRACK OF THE. FACT THAT WE GOT REACTION WRONG. AND YOU SEE...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Jim Cramer says the economy is headed for a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. "The only outcome is a soft landing for the economy, which means it's foolish to sell now since you'll only end up buying back those same stocks at higher levels in order to get in ahead of the turn in 2024," he said.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
The worst may not be over for Wall Street.
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
A flurry of earnings, another Fed rate hike, signs of a new bull market — and what's ahead next week
(DIS) all set to report. We'll be looking beyond the headline numbers to forward guidance, and any relevant commentary from management on how those companies intend to protect profit margins amid continued economic uncertainty.
Elon Musk's Latest Tweet Is a Perfect Commercial for Cannabis
The billionaire entrepreneur has just posted a message that is unequivocal a support for cannabis.
Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions
If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
Stock futures inch higher as investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech
Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the latest commentary due Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Monday's overnight moves followed another down session for markets as bond yields rose and pressured growth stocks. The. dipped 34.99 points, or 0.1%, falling for its third consecutive...
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds
Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
February Monthly Meeting: Cramer describes how to change your mindset for this new bull market
The most important thing about navigating a bull market is to first know you're in one. And then, you still need to buy quality stocks. "Bull markets are not licenses to buy anything," Jim Cramer said Saturday during the Club's February "Monthly Meeting" live from Miami. "In a bull market,...
Elon Musk Makes a Confession About the Tesla Cybertruck
The CEO of Tesla is hyping the first pickup/truck from the electric vehicle manufacturer on a daily basis.
1 Metric From Meta Platforms and Snap That Forebodes Trouble for Pinterest
Pinterest has grown revenue despite losing active users because its monetization has improved over time. Financial results from Meta Platforms and Snap show a substantial slowdown in digital advertising in the U.S. Meta Platforms and Snap mitigated downside because they rely on the U.S. less than Pinterest does, which is...
