CNBC

Options Action: Snap surge

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on what's next for SNAP after its shares surge. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Carter Worth.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says the economy is headed for a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. "The only outcome is a soft landing for the economy, which means it's foolish to sell now since you'll only end up buying back those same stocks at higher levels in order to get in ahead of the turn in 2024," he said.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February

Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
CNBC

Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions

If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
CNBC

Stock futures inch higher as investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the latest commentary due Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Monday's overnight moves followed another down session for markets as bond yields rose and pressured growth stocks. The. dipped 34.99 points, or 0.1%, falling for its third consecutive...
CNBC

How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
CNBC

35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds

Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
Motley Fool

1 Metric From Meta Platforms and Snap That Forebodes Trouble for Pinterest

Pinterest has grown revenue despite losing active users because its monetization has improved over time. Financial results from Meta Platforms and Snap show a substantial slowdown in digital advertising in the U.S. Meta Platforms and Snap mitigated downside because they rely on the U.S. less than Pinterest does, which is...

