Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
ABC6.com
New emergency shelter officially opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To continue combating the housing crisis in Rhode Island, a new emergency shelter officially opened in Providence Monday. A 40-person homeless facility at 662 Hartford Ave., near the DelSesto Middle School, started accepting couples looking for shelter over the weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures.
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies over the weekend after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford recreational marijuana store now open for business on Coggeshall Street
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator announced the grand opening of its Ascend New Bedford adult-use cannabis outlet dispensary, located at 115 Coggeshall St. Ascend New Bedford, which features 5,200 square feet of floor space, will exclusively sell adult-use cannabis, offering Ascend’s full menu of flower,...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island on issues of relevance to residents and businesses. Here he interviews new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley,. They discuss schools, bike lanes, the budget, taxes, transportation and bus hub ideas, the search for new Providence Police chief, and police recruitment.
GoLocalProv
Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building
One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
GoLocalProv
Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar
9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
Crews clean up oil leak on North Kingstown road
Crews cleaned up approximately 500 gallons of oil that spilled onto a road in North Kingstown Saturday afternoon.
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
mybackyardnews.com
NEWPORT CAR MUSEUM
On this special day, when you buy an adult ticket, your loved one is admitted free of charge! The Museum also will debut a rare 1958 MGA Twin Cam Roadster as part of its “new” additions planned for this year. Regular admission: $20/adults; $16/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12...
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
rwuhawksherald.com
Meet the new Administrative Assistant for SPLO
As you may know, SPLO (Student Programs, Leadership, & Orientation) works to give diverse opportunities for students on campus to connect with all the different clubs and organizations across campus and want you to make the most out of your college experience here. We have recently gained a new Administrative...
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
iheart.com
Former Cranston Mayor Announces Run For White House
Former Cranston Mayor Steve Laffey says he's running for president. The Republican was mayor from 2003 to 2007. Touting his financial background in his announcement,. Laffey says the country does not need another "lofty" businessman or another career politician in the White House. He says he's the only one with...
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer
“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
Comments / 0