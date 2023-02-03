Read full article on original website
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
This is What I’m Looking Forward to the Most This Summer in Maine
With temperatures below freezing lately, it’s hard not to think ahead to summer. Waking up to your windshield frozen over and the news telling us to stay inside because it’s THAT cold makes you dream of sunny days on the lake and the sun kissing your skin. There...
2 Mainers win Grammy awards
Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
Portland on Tap is Tomorrow, and You Can Still Get Tickets Here
It's nearly here! Tomorrow is the big party of the season. Portland on Tap will be serving up good times and great beers Saturday, February 4, at the Cross Insurance Arena. And yes, there are still some tickets left for the second session, so don't miss out! Get them here.
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
Here’s When Veterans and Their Family Can Ski for Free at Lost Valley in Maine
A wonderful opportunity for veterans and gold star families will be coming up in March. Our great vets and families will be able to hit the slopes for free on one of Maine's most beloved mountains. What an incredible gesture by Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. And as the...
Winners announced soon!
Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine Community Bank, Cabot Creamery and Coast 93.1 are partnering to identify and celebrate women in Maine who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live. You nominated 117 amazing women who are those unsung heroes in our neighborhoods – those women who...
Feast On Homemade Cooking At Becky’s Diner In Maine
There is something that all Mainers can agree about: we love our food. There are so many restaurants that you could honestly spend a lifetime enjoying all of them. It might be our hard-working attitudes or our innovative culinary skills but there seems to be no lack of great foodie options. Becky’s Diner in Portland, Maine, has what hungry residents need — a warm home-cooked meal and a welcoming place to enjoy it.
New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick
Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
This Sweet, 20-Year-Old New Hampshire Kitty Needs a Loving Home
If this doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes. It's especially hard to see senior animals spend their golden years in a shelter rather than nestled in the arms of a loving family.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture
Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
Peek Inside the Lyman, Maine, Home Featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Tonight
HGTV is no stranger to Maine and vice versa. Actually, you could even maybe even go as far to say that HGTV has a bit of a preference to Maine, considering that we've been showcased on the network before in one way or another. Maine on HGTV. Back in 2020,...
Blimpville Legends of Rock Live: Vote for Tom Petty, Crosby Stills and Nash, and Stevie Ray Vaughan
WBLM continues to celebrate its 50th year. In doing so, we've got another week of Blimpville Legends of Rock Live, and we want you to vote on your favorite. Cast a vote for one of three legendary concerts that rocked Blimpville below. This latest matchup is Tom Petty at the...
