ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

2 Mainers win Grammy awards

Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
Q106.5

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
coast931.com

Winners announced soon!

Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine Community Bank, Cabot Creamery and Coast 93.1 are partnering to identify and celebrate women in Maine who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live. You nominated 117 amazing women who are those unsung heroes in our neighborhoods – those women who...
PORTLAND, ME
OnlyInYourState

Feast On Homemade Cooking At Becky’s Diner In Maine

There is something that all Mainers can agree about: we love our food. There are so many restaurants that you could honestly spend a lifetime enjoying all of them. It might be our hard-working attitudes or our innovative culinary skills but there seems to be no lack of great foodie options. Becky’s Diner in Portland, Maine, has what hungry residents need — a warm home-cooked meal and a welcoming place to enjoy it.
PORTLAND, ME
bowdoinorient.com

New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick

Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
BRUNSWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

This Sweet, 20-Year-Old New Hampshire Kitty Needs a Loving Home

If this doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes. It's especially hard to see senior animals spend their golden years in a shelter rather than nestled in the arms of a loving family.
DOVER, NH
penbaypilot.com

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture

Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
KITTERY, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy