Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Related
Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
tourcounsel.com
Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
espnswfl.com
Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5
Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
WSVN-TV
Eaglets in Fort Myers at risk as M-15 continues to protect nest from predators in Harriet’s absence
(WSVN) - Wildlife officials in Southwest Florida are worried a beloved eagle may be at risk. The bird mysteriously flew away from its nest, leaving its babies behind. Cameras rolled as a male eagle named M-15 locked his talons with another bird near their Fort Myers nest. Beth Lott, a...
February 3 fishing report from Byron Stout
Red tide has reared its ugly head in Southwest Florida, but so far the outbreaks appear very patchy. Waters around Sanibel and in Pine Island Sound seem to be the most affected. Strong winds limited offshore attempts last weekend, and predictions for the coming weekend are for rough seas through...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find the Best Sushi On Marco Island | Marco Island, FL
Today, we’re going to be exploring the sushi scene in Marco Island, Florida. Known for its white sandy beaches and abundant seafood, Marco Island is the perfect place to indulge in some delicious sushi. From traditional rolls to creative fusion dishes, there’s something for every sushi lover on the island.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton
The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.
WINKNEWS.com
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest returns to downtown Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b9ba86ebfd73943677bd6866 Player Element ID: 6319739000112. Live performances, some of the best food in Florida, and fun the entire family can enjoy are all happening this weekend. ArtFest Fort Myers...
Naples Seafood and Music Festival serving up some much needed fun and eats
Good times are being had on the stage, and amongst the crowd, at the Naples Seafood and Music Festival. It's also pumping some needed money into the local economy.
businessobserverfl.com
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
St. Matthew's House holds food distributions this week
The St. Matthew's House will be holding three food distributions this week to help homelessness, in poverty, and hunger in the Southwest Florida area.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants location in Fort Myers expected to open in spring
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open its new location in Fort Myers in spring 2023. The restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway is the privately owned company’s second Southwest Florida location and its 55th nationwide. Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories and an expansive eating area for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 employees for jobs ranging from cooks to key management positions at the Fort Myers location, which is under development at 13671 Olympic Court.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
WINKNEWS.com
Lowdermilk Park reopening with limited amenities
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:8c35a7fcfc3a01aa85967dea Player Element ID: 6319718710112. Friday afternoon brings a major milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery: Lowdermilk Park in Naples is reopening. The beachfront hotspot was left unrecognizable after the...
Comments / 0