Visalia, CA

kprl.com

Largest Catholic Parish Opens 02.07.2023

The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia. St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance. The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar....
VISALIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA

With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
CLOVIS, CA
tourcounsel.com

Hanford Mall | Shopping mall in Hanford, California

Hanford Mall hasan extensive line of stores, most of which have good deals and discounts depending on the season. This mall is very complete when it comes to commercial offer. Since, you will have at your fingertips, department stores, cinema, restaurants, and coexistence areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, JCPenney, Nurses...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

North America’s largest Catholic church opens in Visalia

VISALIA – The newly constructed St. Charles Borromeo is the largest Catholic church in North America. It is the most expansive building project for the church in modern history, and it just so happens to be in Visalia. Shimmering red pews line the halls of St. Charles Borromeo, a...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

USDA provides ag aid for disastrous two years

TULARE COUNTY – While farmers have always had to be mindful of the weather, California agriculture can add some of the worst natural disasters in state history to the list of things to worry about. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced two new funding programs...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules

Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
FRESNO, CA

