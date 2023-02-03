Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Largest Catholic Parish Opens 02.07.2023
The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia. St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance. The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar....
Minority-owned businesses get funding to remodel and expand in Fresno
In honor of Black History Month, city and community leaders are taking action to invest in minority-owned businesses.
15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA
With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
Hanford Mall | Shopping mall in Hanford, California
Hanford Mall hasan extensive line of stores, most of which have good deals and discounts depending on the season. This mall is very complete when it comes to commercial offer. Since, you will have at your fingertips, department stores, cinema, restaurants, and coexistence areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, JCPenney, Nurses...
North America’s largest Catholic church opens in Visalia
VISALIA – The newly constructed St. Charles Borromeo is the largest Catholic church in North America. It is the most expansive building project for the church in modern history, and it just so happens to be in Visalia. Shimmering red pews line the halls of St. Charles Borromeo, a...
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
USDA provides ag aid for disastrous two years
TULARE COUNTY – While farmers have always had to be mindful of the weather, California agriculture can add some of the worst natural disasters in state history to the list of things to worry about. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced two new funding programs...
Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules
Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association nearing $50k in funding in memory of Officer Carrasco
Thousands of dollars have been raised through the Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association in honor of fallen officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty last week.
56th Annual World Ag Expo starts next week, and this year it means business
The 56th Annual World Ag Expo is set to start next week at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. The Expo is set to run Feb. 14-16, and this year's theme is “Taking care of Ag Business.” General admission tickets are on sale and start at $20, children under the age of 6 are free.
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
Sheriff: Two gang members detained in California murders of six people in execution-style manner
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
