Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
'Snoop Dog' crowned grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
A teenage girl from Randall County is about to become hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo crowned its grand champion steer on Friday.
papercitymag.com
Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth
King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
starlocalmedia.com
Look out, Frisco! Chevy Chase is coming to town
He's Chevy Chase, and you're not. The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) has announced that Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase will be coming to Frisco at 7 p.m. on March 28.
Visit the Most Shagadelic Pop Up Bar Ever Opening in Dallas, Texas
Pop up bars, shops, and restaurants have become very popular, it’s a way of introducing a new concept to an area but only for a limit time. When people in the area are excited about the concept it can be a big win because the limited time the pop up will be in town often creates an urgency for people to visit. I’m sure there will be lots of people that are excited about an “Austin Powers” themed bar to open in Dallas, Texas.
natureworldnews.com
Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured
Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
Dallas, TX Legend Michael Irvin Pulled from Super Bowl 57 Coverage After Misconduct Allegations
Dallas, TX, Cowboy legend and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Networks Super Bowl coverage after misconduct allegations stemming from a late night hotel encounter. There aren't many details regarding the removal of Irvin but Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
These Mardi Gras pastries in Dallas beat regular King Cake by a mile
Mardi Gras in 2023 is February 21, and that means king cake, the flashy seasonal treat that has been a New Orleans tradition since 1870. With its proximity to Louisiana, Dallas has always had a bounty of king cake options from which to choose, everywhere from supermarkets to local bakeries. Whether any of those king cake options are any good is another topic. The baby is a cute schtick. King Cakes come with a little toy plastic baby that gets baked into the dough; whoever gets it and doesn't choke on it supposedly has good luck. There's that.But the cake itself...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
texasmetronews.com
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
dallasexpress.com
New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas
Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
CandysDirt.com
Berkeley Cottage Blends Best of Old And New
Even in this uncertain market, a judiciously priced, lovingly tended, and thoughtfully updated listing in a desirable Near Southside neighborhood will still move. In some instances fast. In this case, the Berkeley Place cottage at 2133 Park Place Ave. was under contract in less than one week. When you examine everything this darling home has to offer, it’s easy to understand why.
Shocking Details Emerge About Suspect In Dallas Zoo Missing Monkeys Case
The suspect said he would go back to the Dallas Zoo and try to take more animals because "he loved them."
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge
Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
texasmetronews.com
“A Heart for Others” Ladies Luncheon celebrates friendship, family and community
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
CandysDirt.com
Check Out This Interior Design MasterClass In Midway Hollow
Here’s a really beautiful house to warm your little heart as the city thaws out. It’s updated beautifully and the interior design is fabulous. Let’s talk about that for a second and how much décor can make a space, right? Obviously. Just a head’s up, this...
dallasexpress.com
State Shuts Down Local Teen Rehab Center
A rehabilitation center in Fort Worth was abruptly ordered to close its programs for adolescents after the Health and Human Services Commission said it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of adolescents there. HHSC Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Jordan Dixon explained the suspension in a letter,...
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Dallas
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
