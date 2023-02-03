ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

The Best Tubing Rivers In Texas To Float When It’s Hot Outside

When temperatures start to rise in Texas—which, let’s be honest, is most of the year—people beat the heat with a beloved warm-weather activity, and it’s not locking the door shut to keep all the good air-conditioning inside. Tubing down rivers has long been a favorite pastime of Texans (and Southerners in general) in the spring and summertime when everyone is just looking for a way to cool down. The affordable outdoor excursion offers old-fashioned fun for families and friends.
TEXAS STATE
enchantingtexas.com

Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary

If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Towns Bid For DYB State Tournaments

Longview- Texas DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, held its Annual State Conference Sunday at The Reserve, where they honored four 2022 World Series teams and secured bids for the upcoming 2023 season. The packed venue had DYB State Director Wes Skelton and National Board Member Bill Sanders recognizing four DYB...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?

We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: February 4

On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX

Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy