Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
KWTX
Driver arrested after car collides with church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Weekly Devotional: Give Me That Old Time Religion
In the early days of my ministry I was a small town pastor in the hills of North Carolina. I had been asked to come preach at a revival in a little country church out in the woods. The only way to get to the church was through a winding farm road which ended in a gravel lot that served as parking for the congregation. One of the songs that was played by the church pianist was “Give me that old time religion.” Folks clapped their hands and sang in all sorts of keys and at the end a loud “AMEN” was cried! There seemed to be an expression of desire to return to the simplest form of Christianity, or the “good ol’ days” of the early church.
Local NASA scientist explains Chinese spy balloon
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A scientist with the NASA Scientific Balloon Program in Palestine, discussed the suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the U.S with KETK on Friday. Ross Hayes’ job is to check the stratosphere and surface weather conditions to determine if it’s safe for NASA to launch and land their weather balloons […]
Comments / 0