Canton, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Got Warrants In Tyler, TX? Warrant Solution Program Runs Through February

Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!. Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.
TYLER, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Square Mall | Shopping mall in Tyler, Texas

Broadway Square (also referred to as Broadway Square Mall) is a shopping mall located in Tyler, Texas. The mall primarily serves the city of Tyler and the surrounding East Texas area. One of only two major malls in East Texas, the mall serves visitors from a large area. Anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Body found at construction site in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
TEXAS STATE
Steven Doyle

Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years

Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.
DALLAS, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Weekly Devotional: Give Me That Old Time Religion

In the early days of my ministry I was a small town pastor in the hills of North Carolina. I had been asked to come preach at a revival in a little country church out in the woods. The only way to get to the church was through a winding farm road which ended in a gravel lot that served as parking for the congregation. One of the songs that was played by the church pianist was “Give me that old time religion.” Folks clapped their hands and sang in all sorts of keys and at the end a loud “AMEN” was cried! There seemed to be an expression of desire to return to the simplest form of Christianity, or the “good ol’ days” of the early church.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
TYLER, TX
dmagazine.com

A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room

Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla

February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX

