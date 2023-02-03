Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
Got Warrants In Tyler, TX? Warrant Solution Program Runs Through February
Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!. Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Square Mall | Shopping mall in Tyler, Texas
Broadway Square (also referred to as Broadway Square Mall) is a shopping mall located in Tyler, Texas. The mall primarily serves the city of Tyler and the surrounding East Texas area. One of only two major malls in East Texas, the mall serves visitors from a large area. Anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney.
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
KLTV
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years
Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Country Tavern Ribs In Kilgore, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. It's one of our favorite times of the year in...
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Weekly Devotional: Give Me That Old Time Religion
In the early days of my ministry I was a small town pastor in the hills of North Carolina. I had been asked to come preach at a revival in a little country church out in the woods. The only way to get to the church was through a winding farm road which ended in a gravel lot that served as parking for the congregation. One of the songs that was played by the church pianist was “Give me that old time religion.” Folks clapped their hands and sang in all sorts of keys and at the end a loud “AMEN” was cried! There seemed to be an expression of desire to return to the simplest form of Christianity, or the “good ol’ days” of the early church.
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
KLTV
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
dmagazine.com
A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room
Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
Comments / 0