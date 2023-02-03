5th Circuit looks to history and strikes down law banning gun possession by subjects of civil protective orders

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump rages on Truth Social after ex-prosecutor reveals “many bits and pieces of evidence” to indict
Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan district attorney's team investigating former President Donald Trump and his organization's business dealings, said there are "many bits and pieces of evidence" the district attorney could use to bring criminal charges against the former president. Pomerantz made the comments in a...
Comments / 0