Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Have Fourth-Best Odds Of Landing Kyrie Irving

The Heat are in tough company for Irving with the Lakers, Pelicans and Clippers among the favorites

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving shifted all the attention from the NBA All-Stars reserves by requesting a trade before the deadline.

The Heat were on his radar last offseason before Irving decided to remain with the Nets. Now, his status will dominate the league the next week until the deadline hits Thursday.

The gambling website, Covers.com gave the Heat the fourth-best odds (+4000). They were behind the favorite Los Angeles Clippers (+850), New Orleans Pelicans (+3500) andLos Angeles Lakers (+3500).

This could be an opportunity for Riley and the Heat to make up for a quiet offseason. They made attempts to acquire Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell last summer but were unable to produce a package to land any of them.

Irving is a potential piece to put the Heat back among the contenders in the Eastern Conference. The question is: Do they have enough assets to acquire him?

The Heat have already said they have no plans of involving center Bam Adebayo in any trade. Jimmy Butler is also off the table. That leaves Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and even rookie Nikola Jovic as their best trade assets.

Not sure if the Heat can make it happen but this is Riley's chance to show he is still a big player in the free agency/trade world.

Stay tuned ...

