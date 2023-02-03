Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaiah Burch, OL, Campbell
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall began his ascension as the 2022 Independent Quarterback of the Year as a 3-star and 30th-ranked dual-threat prospect in the Class of 2016 out of Spanish Fork, UT. The son of former BYU Cougars running back Kalin Hall, Jaren pledged his commitment to his father’s alma mater during his junior season at Maple Mountain High School, despite receiving a Power 5 offer from the Cougars biggest rival, the Utah Utes.
Panthers hired DC Ejiro Evero as the same position. Texans interviewed Vikings assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson.
Coming out of Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, Chris Ojoh was an unranked, undersized inside linebacker prospect who only received two FCS offers during his senior year – one from the Northern Colorado Bears and another from the Eastern Washington Eagles. Ojoh opted to sign with the Eastern Washington Eagles, a decision that would reap instant rewards.
