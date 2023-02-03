Read full article on original website
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
kiwaradio.com
Warmer winter temps will define this February
IARN — The soils are still completely frozen, so not much has changed when it comes to drought conditions. Since we started this winter with such heavy drought conditions, we’re counting on building and maintaining a snowpack that can give us a head start on our moisture deficits come spring. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan provided an update on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the state of Iowa.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
Epic Bike Trail Crossing America Will Come Straight Thru Illinois
Are you up for an adventure? Would you like to make it happen on a bike? That will be a possibility in the very near future as there's a bike trail that will cross all of America and it's coming straight through Illinois. Have you heard about the Great American...
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?
Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
ABC News
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
ALTOONA, Iowa -- The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said. Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missouri & Illinois Spring Predicted to Be ‘Frosty & Stormy’
It's hard to believe that we're not that far away from Spring at this point. If some weather forecasters are right, both Missouri and Illinois can expect that season to include more frost than normal and is likely to be more stormy, too. It's worth noting this warning does NOT...
Heated Pool Anyone? Iowa AirBnB is the Perfect Winter Getaway
As winter sets in and the temperatures hit record lows here in the midwest, many of us start to think about escaping to a warmer environment. While a tropical island may be out of reach, there's a hidden gem located just a 3-hour drive from the Quad Cities that will provide the escape you're looking for.
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?
Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
Iowa’s Deer Harvest Tops 100,000 Once Again
(Area) Final numbers are in for Iowa’s Deer Harvest. In 2022 the Iowa Deer Harvest exceeded the goal of the DNR. “109,611 were the total harvest this year. It makes it another very successful deer season for Iowa.”. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
iowatorch.com
Hendrickson: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and replace it with a flat 3.9 percent rate by 2026. Under the law, the flat rate phases in as follows:
iowapublicradio.org
The viability of using the Mississippi to solve a water shortage in the West
Iowa lawmakers are following suit with other Republican-controlled states as bills targeting LGBTQ subject matter and students in public schools make their way through the Statehouse. In this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin to discuss the debate...
