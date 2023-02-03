ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale

The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Pour Capital Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Additional Altcoins for Fourth Week in a Row: CoinShares

Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets for the fourth consecutive week. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investor sentiment has shifted to decidedly positive, a notable change in the new year.
investing.com

Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks

Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...

