Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale
The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Correctly Called Bitcoin Dip Says Traders Should Prepare for ‘Final Push’, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Dogecoin
A trader who correctly called Bitcoin’s recent dive below $23,000 says he’s now ready to re-enter the market. The pseudonymous analyst, known in the industry as Smart Contracter, revealed he switched to stablecoins last week in anticipation of BTC diving to as low as $22,000. Now that Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Pour Capital Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Additional Altcoins for Fourth Week in a Row: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets for the fourth consecutive week. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investor sentiment has shifted to decidedly positive, a notable change in the new year.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
