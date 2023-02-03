Read full article on original website
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
Arrest made in attempted kidnapping
VICTORIA, Texas - An arrest has been made in an attempted kidnapping. The vehicle has been located and identified. This was possible through a crime stoppers tip that was received on the evening of Feb. 4th, shortly after VPD asked the community for assistance. Officers and detectives, with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, have since made an arrest in connection to this attempted kidnapping.
58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping
VICTORIA, Texas - The suspect's mugshot in an attempted kidnapping has been released. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz for the charge of Attempted Kidnapping.
Victoria Crime Stoppers has two suspects in this week's Fugitive Friday
VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria Crime Stoppers is searching for Crystal Jane Vela and Anthony Ray Moreno. Crystal Vela has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Her original charge was possession of a controlled substance PG 1 4-200 gms. The warrant was issued on July 26, 2022. She's 39-years-old, 5’3” and 198 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
16-year-old girl says man tried to lure her into his SUV
VICTORIA, Texas - On Friday, February 3, Victoria Police were in the 3400 block of East Rio Grande investigating reports by a 16-year-old girl who said a man tried to lure her into his SUV. Police said the teen was walking in the 3400 block of Rio Grande when an unknown man driving a Blue Ford Explorer attempted to lure her into his vehicle.
One injured in 2-car collision near Detar Hospital Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas - Two cars collided at the intersection of East Guadalupe St. and North East St. this evening around 5 p.m. As the cars crashed, a maroon GMC crashed into a silver Dodge causing the Dodge to roll over.
Top Headlines in the Port Lavaca Wave
PORT LAVACA, Texas - Here are some of the top headlines you can read in this week's Port Lavaca Wave. A fire on East Main Street in Port Lavaca claims the life of one person on February 2nd. The fire began at a property owned by the city mayor.
Fate of Hotel Luther lies in hearing Feb. 16
PALACIOS, Texas - Palacios Preservation Association has worked hard to get the Luther Hotel one more week without uncertainty. The historic landmark risks demolition from the Ed Rachal Foundation, after the estate of deceased owner Jack Findley attempted to sell the property. The Luther's 120-year history depends on the court's...
One person dead after Main Street fire in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas - One person is confirmed dead after a fire on Main Street in Port Lavaca. The fire started Thursday evening at 123 E. Main Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The First H-E-B at the Corner of Rio Grande and Laurent
As I was scrolling through Facebook this picture popped into my feed and it brought back so many memories. The social media post was to gather employees for an upcoming store reunion. This was the grocery store of my childhood, well alongside, Dicks Food Store on Moody Street and Neuman's. That location was eventually flattened and the HEB that currently stands on Laurent was built.Oh yeah, it used to face Rio Grande and not Laurent.
Eddy Foods of Yoakum to lay off 140 workers Feb. 15
YOAKUM, Texas - The Texas Workforce Commission reports Eddy Foods plans to lay off 140 employees Feb. 15. The company's website shows the business at 404 Airport Rd. in Yoakum, DeWitt County. Eddy Foods was established in 1953 as a meat-packing business.
Top Five Reasons All Texans Should Go To The Empty Bowls Event
There is always something cool to do in Texas, even when it's still cool outside, and Empty Bowls in Victoria Texas is HOT HOT HOT!. Here are the top five reasons you don't want to miss it. Victoria College's Empty Bowls event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on...
