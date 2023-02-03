Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
WDBJ7.com
Love is in the air: Danville Riverview Rotary Club hosts Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its annual Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace on Riverside Drive across from Robert Woodall Nissan. This year, 47 flags are waving in the field. Each flag represents a loved one or organization someone is grateful for. They met...
WDBJ7.com
Family is grateful to Bedford firefighters for supporting student bullied at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire department in one of our hometowns caught word that bullying was happening in the community and they decided they were going to do something about it. They surprised one teen by eating lunch with him, trying to show him he was not alone. When...
WDBJ7.com
E & N Soaps and More stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, we are highlighting local Black-owned businesses as a part of Black History Month, and this one promises to make you smell good and feel good. Naomi Carter-Tod and Eric Carter are the owners and creators of ‘E & N Soaps and More’. They stopped...
WDBJ7.com
Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The current playground at Boys Home was installed in 1958, and leaders there are hoping for an upgrade. Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the Boys Home of Virginia, along with Laura Robertson from the Development Department, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the necessary upgrades and why they’re important.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Pepper
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Pepper! She is a three month old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Pepper is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did come from a big litter and would be comfortable in a home be herself or with other dog with her level of energy.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County D-Day Memorial teaches kids about World War II during a mini-camp
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Bedford County had Monday off of school, but that didn’t mean they didn’t spend the day learning. The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford hosted a mini-camp for children to learn about World War II in an interactive way. It’s a one-day version of the memorial’s day-camp that takes place in the summer.
WDBJ7.com
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday. February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke. ·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.
WDBJ7.com
Henrietta Lacks statue artists make progress on the dedication sculpture in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on the Henrietta Lacks statue that will soon be in downtown Roanoke in Lacks Plaza. The sculptor, Larry Bechtel, has started work on a 24 inch model prototype that’s made in clay over a wire material. Artist Bryce Cobbs, who created the sketch, has been working with Bechtel throughout the process.
WDBJ7.com
New exhibit makes environmental science kid-friendly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is taking environmental science and making it kid-friendly with a brand new exhibit. It’s called Sketchtopia and is sponsored by Virginia Tech. It’s a piece taking visitors on a journey to learn about the air that we breathe.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Children’s Theatre wraps up production about racism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, February 4 was the last day for the production titled Lift Every Voice. It’s the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production that sheds a light on racism. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to spark a deeper conversation. Based on a...
WDBJ7.com
New Pilates studio wants you to start moving again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to go out and find their tribes again.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County Public Schools celebrates academic success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools shared its success during the state of the county presentation this past week. As a division, they ranked highly in several subjects. Of 132 school divisions across Virginia, Botetourt ranked 4th in math and 7th in overall reading. During the pandemic, it...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
Comments / 0