Arkansas State

msn.com

Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
The Comeback

Trump golf courses face major financial problem

Former president Donald Trump hailed Brexit during his 2016 presidential campaign. He might not have done that if he knew how much it would cost his golf courses based in the United Kingdom. Turnberry, in South Ayrshire, lost more than £3.7m million, according to the BBC. Eric Trump, son of the former president, blamed Brexit Read more... The post Trump golf courses face major financial problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WBAL Radio

Chinese surveillance balloon recovery underway amid GOP attacks

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Navy vessels on Monday swarmed a widespread debris field with divers and cranes to retrieve pieces of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a U.S. fighter aircraft off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The balloon had been traveling across the continental U.S....
MONTANA STATE
WBAL Radio

Biden to deliver State of the Union address before empowered GOP

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address comes at a pivotal moment as he lays out not only his accomplishments and agenda, but makes the case for his leadership ahead of an expected announcement about whether he'll run for reelection. Unlike his first two years in...
ARKANSAS STATE
WBAL Radio

Turkey earthquake live updates: At least 1,200 dead in Turkey, Syria after powerful quake

(NEW YORK) -- More than 1,200 people are dead after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, officials said. The pre-dawn quake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. Thousands of buildings were toppled on both sides of the border, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched for survivors in the massive piles of rubble.
WBAL Radio

North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push. North Korea’s official Korean Central...
WBAL Radio

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers called out, “Slowly, slowly,” as they lifted a man inch by inch from between slabs of collapsed concrete Monday in the Turkish province that was the epicenter of a devastating earthquake. His neck in a brace, the barefoot man was carried on...

