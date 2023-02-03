Read full article on original website
WKRC
Caught on camera: Dog living with coyote pack for months rescued
HENDERSON, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/NNS/CBS Newspath) - On the outskirts of a Nevada city, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, he has made his way to the neighborhood of Inspirada with his unlikely friends. The dog appeared to have not only been...
A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.
This article originally appeared on 08.17.16A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
Woman rides out tornado with her grandson in the car. Her dashcam captured the terrifying moments
Video taken by a dashboard camera during a tornado in Pasadena, Texas, shows the harrowing moments a woman, her daughter and grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. CNN affiliate KHOU has more.
Strange Aerial Creature in Glendale, Arizona Resembles Sentinels From the Matrix
It's probably just a kite... a really weird kite.
iheart.com
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog
An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
petapixel.com
Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach
A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
Woman Gets Revenge on Plane Passenger Who Keeps Putting Bare Feet on Her Arm Rest
Keeping some personal space while inside an airplane is a pretty tall order. It's no secret that seats in commuter aircraft vessels have considerably shrunk over the years, while fares have ballooned a whopping 1,094.70% since 1963. This means that you're paying a lot more but are getting a lot less, i.e. you're getting royally screwed for the most part, every time that you fly.
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Caught on camera: Man rescued by Coast Guard after allegedly stealing boat. A man was rescued in Oregon by the Coast Guard after allegedly stealing a boat. China responds after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. China protests as U.S. fighter jets shoot down a suspected...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Woman left furious after passenger uses toilet four times during flight
When heading onto the plane for that holiday you've been waiting all year for, you want to be able to enjoy it. But if you haven't paid that little bit extra to book a seat, you find yourself hoping that you won't be matched with a middle seat. It is...
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
Something is strange in this trippy Colorado house for sale. Can you handle the inside?
“I wasn’t aware that a third-hand contact high was possible through a screen, but my eyeballs are now vibrating in their sockets and I have no other logical explanation.”
Q 105.7
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
