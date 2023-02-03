Read full article on original website
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Following the ice storm, the Central Texas Food Bank starts distributing emergency food.Sherif AbdelazizTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
A day after a bone-chilling cold snap, temperatures in the Northeast climb.Sherif AbdelazizAustin, TX
Austin business Daily Juice Cafe closes all locations
Austin company Daily Juice Cafe closed all of its locations as of Jan. 22 (Courtesy Daily Juice Cafe) Austin-based company Daily Juice Cafe officially closed all of its locations Jan. 22. The company’s location in Westlake at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 245, West Lake Hills, closed in 2022. The...
Discovering the Best Eats in Austin, A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants
Austin, Texas is known for its diverse food scene, offering a range of cuisine options to satisfy every palate. From authentic Tex-Mex to innovative farm-to-table options, the city has a wealth of options for food lovers. Here are some of the best restaurants in Austin:
hellogeorgetown.com
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX
Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
Eater
New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park
A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
Popshelf now providing affordably priced household goods in Northwest Austin
Popshelf first opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020 and is a spinoff of Dollar General, a national chain that sells snacks, beauty, cleaning and household items for around $1. Popshelf’s price range is around $5 or below. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf, a spinoff of Dollar General with everything $5 and...
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Outback Steakhouse to Open Round Rock Location
Public records illuminate key information: a $1.8 million price tag, a construction period spanning from mid-2023 to end of q1 2024, and an impressive 5000 square foot total restaurant space.
H-E-B's First Two-Story Location Will Soon Open In This Texas City
The new store is slated to open this month.
40 new businesses to visit in Northwest Austin in 2023
Looking for a new business to visit in Northwest Austin? The following 40 shops opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. 23. Alo Yoga (coming in 2023) 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin. 24. Legends Boxing. 11521 N. RM 620, Ste. 850, Austin.
4 kid-friendly spots to cure cabin fever in Austin this weekend, Feb. 3-5
Thinkery is located at 1830 Simond Ave., Austin. (Courtesy Thinkery) Five YMCA of Austin locations will be open for free this weekend until 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 for those who have been stuck at home during the winter storm. Visitors can use the fitness centers, exercise classes, heated pools, gymnasiums, Child Watch and locker rooms.
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Central Texas Food Bank offering drive-thrus for those in need of food after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was a press conference from City of Austin officials discussing the steps the City has been taking for restoration efforts. The Central Texas Food Bank is organizing two food distribution events on Saturday to help those affected by the mass power outages from the ice storm.
Rooster's Ace Hardware now offering variety of tools, home maintenance merchandise in Round Rock
Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 30 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 10 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, according to General Manager Greg Shifflett. Rooster's Ace Hardware offers a variety of home improvement merchandise, such as paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive, and home decor. Services offered also include delivery and assembly, key cutting, glass cutting, color paint matching, screen repair, and special orders, according to the company. 512-294-2746.
Travis County constable revises comments about people "fighting over" food outside Austin HEB
Travis County’s Precinct 4 Constable is revising his post from last week’s ice storm in Austin. The original post from George Morales suggested about 250 people were “fighting over” so-called “free food” outside an HEB
fox7austin.com
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments
Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
Brewery & Arcade to Open in Round Rock
“We’ll have a wide range of styles, such as IPAs, brown ale, Pilsner, light lager, red ales, really just a huge variety.”
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
