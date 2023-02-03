ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Eater

New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park

A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
CEDAR PARK, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rooster's Ace Hardware now offering variety of tools, home maintenance merchandise in Round Rock

Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 30 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 10 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, according to General Manager Greg Shifflett. Rooster's Ace Hardware offers a variety of home improvement merchandise, such as paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive, and home decor. Services offered also include delivery and assembly, key cutting, glass cutting, color paint matching, screen repair, and special orders, according to the company. 512-294-2746.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments

Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

