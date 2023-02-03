Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
I Paid $250K for a Failing Business. Here is What I LearnedChris FreylerMilford, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ray Lewis to Help Ravens LB Roquan Smith be 'Freaking Phenomenal'
Ray Lewis says Roquan Smith can show the same leadership qualities he brought to the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl-winning defense in 2000.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Lamar Jackson 'a Grown Man': Roquan Smith on Ravens Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson's contract situation promises to be a big distraction for the Baltimore Ravens as the offseason approaches.
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
Indianapolis Colts head coaching finalist Ejiro Evero is in high demand as a defensive coordinator elsewhere.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024
Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. "I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' he'll sign extension after meeting Ran Carthon
While at the Pro Bowl this week, Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons heaped praise on the hire of new general manager Ran Carthon and revealed he came away from a meeting with him with a positive outlook on his future with the team. Simmons called the hiring of Carthon...
Doug Williams is so pumped about Patrick Mahomes and the future of Black QBs in the NFL
It’s a big week for NFL history and progress in pro football. Come Sunday and the kickoff of Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a massive moment for the sport and a great sign of how far the game’s most important position has come.
Ohio State receives a crystal ball projection for recently offered offensive lineman
If there is one position Ohio State missed on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much greater, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, with Montgomery expected to be a guy in the mix. Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option as well, but he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project.
'24 SF Jalen Shelley Offered by Louisville
The Texas wing is a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2024.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Gatorade color odds, history, pick
Blue four! Orange five! Yellow three! Clear four in a row!. No, that's not a quarterback barking out audible signals. It's the number of times that color of Gatorade has been doused on the Super Bowl-winning coach. And, of course, you can make that and other Super Bowl LVII prop...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
SUPER BOWL XLVIII ODDS (at FOX Bet) *. Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total) Buffalo Bills: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total) San Francisco 49ers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total) Cincinnati Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Philadelphia Eagles: +1000 (bet...
Comments / 1