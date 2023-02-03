ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. "I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
Ohio State receives a crystal ball projection for recently offered offensive lineman

If there is one position Ohio State missed on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much greater, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, with Montgomery expected to be a guy in the mix. Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option as well, but he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Gatorade color odds, history, pick

Blue four! Orange five! Yellow three! Clear four in a row!. No, that's not a quarterback barking out audible signals. It's the number of times that color of Gatorade has been doused on the Super Bowl-winning coach. And, of course, you can make that and other Super Bowl LVII prop...
