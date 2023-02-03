Herrington: As Grizzlies approach trade deadline, they should focus on a 3-year window

The NBA trade deadline axiom: Hurry up and wait.

It was nearly a month ago in this space that I first delved into this season’s trade deadline , which (finally) arrives next Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. If the deadline was then more than a month away, it still felt like I was a few weeks late. Speculation was already rampant.

Theorizing about transactions is its own sport, one as consuming as the games themselves to one species of NBA fan (raises hand). And yet very little of that conjecture crosses the line into reality.

Since that column, exactly one notable NBA trade has happened: Forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards to the Lakers. But deadlines have a way of spurring action. More will come before the whistle blows next Thursday. How much? Will the Grizzlies be involved? Impossible to say.

I’ll try not to regurgitate too much of what I wrote last month, most of which remains applicable.

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant (left) and Desmond Bane (right) celebrate at halftime against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The headline on that earlier column is this: “The Grizzlies have a wing problem. Can the trade market fix it?” That was published when the Grizzlies were tied for first in the West, in the middle of a franchise-record-tying 11-game win streak. Maybe it seemed questionable to some then. More fans probably nod along now. But this has been a fundamental truth since opening night, and hasn’t wavered along with the team’s fortunes: The Grizzlies’ full perimeter rotation doesn’t seem quite ready for a deep run.

That column goes into some detail on this problem, outlines the assets the Grizzlies can offer in trades and what the team’s long-term salary cap/luxury tax situation looks like, and then ventures some potential targets and deals.

That last part I will return to in a bit, but it’s worth taking a step back to judge where the franchise is and where it hopes to be heading, not in the months but in the years to come. One assumes that this kind of assessment will guide the team’s action, or lack thereof, in the coming week.

On one hand, the Grizzlies seem too young to break all the way through, and adding a player that might slot somewhere between fourth and eighth in the team’s current pecking order— which is what almost any potential deal will bring — seems unlikely to change that. I explored that context in the lead item of last month’s mailbag column .

On the other hand, the Grizzlies are second in the conference for the second straight season, in an NBA with no real juggernaut. Why not us? Why not now? These are legitimate questions.

Immediate help, the long view or somewhere in-between?

Big picture, what’s the worst-case scenario for an already highly functioning team built around a currently 23-year-old Ja Morant, 23-year-old Jaren Jackson Jr. and 24-year-old Desmond Bane? That they peak early, and the decade-long contention franchise leaders may rightly dream of doesn’t really come.

Many outsiders worry on the Grizzlies’ behalf about that very thing. Morant’s game, dependent on athleticism, still marred by questionable shooting, seems built to peak early, and his high-impact style carries more injury risk than most stars.

If you fear the worst, it makes sense to maximize today without assuming too much about tomorrow.

Alternately, what’s the best-case scenario for a team built around that trio?

It’s that they can be a perhaps more modest version of what the Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili trio were for the San Antonio Spurs or the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green trio have been for the Golden State Warriors: If not an inner core that wins multiple titles together over a decade, at least an inner core than can compete at a high level together over a decade.

If you count on the best case, it makes sense to think longer-term instead?

Maybe not quite.

That Spurs trio won its first title together in 2003 and its last in 2014. (Though Duncan had won a title with a completely different Spurs team in 1999).

That Warriors trio won its first title together in 2015 and its last (so far?) in 2022.

Outside of those two core trios, no other player, for either franchise, spanned the entire eras. These were teams that went through different contending iterations as their entire rosters were turned over around its core stars.

The Grizzlies have their trio, or the best they’re likely to get. Everything else will be subject to change over the coming seasons.

This first contending iteration includes veteran role players such as Steven Adams, Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks in key roles.

Some role players can last a while. Kevon Looney came in the season after that first Warriors title, in 2016, and is still around. Bruce Bowen was with the Spurs for eight seasons and three titles.

Maybe someone else on this Grizzlies team will bridge competitive iterations. Maybe Brandon Clarke or Ziaire Williams or a re-signed Brooks or one of the too-many rookies at the back end of this season’s roster. But the odds of more than a few hanging around for multiple iterations? Pretty low.

How long will this iteration last? I’d put it at two more years, the time remaining on Adams’ contract and likely in his prime. After that, the Grizzlies will likely evolve into something that functions a little differently around Morant-Bane-Jackson.

It’s my belief that the Grizzlies shouldn’t be “all in” for this season, where odds of going all the way are real but still slim, even with a good move. Instead, they should be something like “all in” for this iteration, for raising the ceiling on the next three playoff runs, where the collective odds are better at breaking through in one of them.

When a team is ready to win, there’s only so much planning you can do for future iterations that may or may not materialize.

This 15-man Grizzlies roster is already loaded down with five first-and-second year players and the franchise also has four first-round draft picks and five second-round draft picks coming over the next three summers. How many of these players or players who will be selected with these picks are going to contribute meaningfully to a potential Grizzlies title contender over the next three seasons? Santi Aldama? Maybe one or two more?

Yes, the Grizzlies have a good draft-and-develop history and hitting on picks can help bridge competitive iterations and help maintain depth as star salaries eat up most of the payroll. More dart throws means more potential hits like a Bane or Aldama. But it’s easier to carry half a dozen developmental prospects when you’re rebuilding. When you’re trying to win big, the margin for error gets tight. There are only so many roster spots.

Then there’s Danny Green, the aged vet just returned from major injury, on an expiring contract.

How much will Green help this season? Based on one game’s evidence and the context of his age and injury recovery, I’d say marginally but perhaps meaningfully. How much is he likely to help in the following two seasons? Probably not at all. Green’s greatest value to this competitive iteration is likely as contract fodder in a trade.

In the interest of increasing title odds not just right now, but over the next three seasons, the Grizzlies should actively be looking for deals involving Green’s expiring contract and some of these draft picks or unproven young players.

OG Anunoby and other potential targets

Since mentioning OG Anunoby in this space last month, the speculative drumbeat about the Toronto Raptors forward as a Grizzlies trade target has grown quite loud, if rarely rooted in clear sourcing.

Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

I’ve been saying two things for weeks now: That I think Anunoby will get traded, and that I think the Grizzlies will be among teams making an offer. And that’s as far as I can go. Even those things aren’t certain, just strong assumptions.

If you think Anunoby would fix what most ails the Grizzlies in this specific moment, you might be disappointed. The Grizzlies are a top three defense that struggles with halfcourt scoring and 3-point shooting. Anunoby is a defense-first player who is a good-not-great spot-up shooter and not much of a creator.

Especially if he’s traded for Brooks, Anunoby would represent only a marginal upgrade on defense, mostly matching Brooks’ positional versatility as an on-ball defender while adding more rebounding and turnover creation. (Anunoby is not asked to chase small point guards as often in Toronto as Brooks does in Memphis. This is an important job for a Grizzlies small forward, and I wonder if Anunoby can do it as well as Brooks.)

Anunoby would represent a more significant upgrade on offense, where Brooks is, of course, notoriously inefficient. But Anunoby wouldn’t be transformative on that end.

If Anunoby likely isn’t quite the obvious “missing piece” for this particular season, he’s almost a perfect fit for this wider iteration. Upgrading the fourth spot in your pecking order means a lot when you can no longer really upgrade the first three. Anunoby’s age (25) and position/skillset (a wing alongside Morant and Bane needs to be an elite defender) are a perfect fit with the Grizzlies’ inner core, and he’s under contract for next season. Anunoby, perhaps alone among potential trade targets, isn’t just a great fit for this iteration, but has a chance to turn that core trio into a quartet.

If actually available, Anunoby is probably worth overpaying to get, which means both a young player of value (Williams, most likely) and multiple first-round picks.

Some speculative suitors (New Orleans? Sacramento? Phoenix?) could offer the Raptors more, but the Grizzlies have perhaps the cleanest fit for Anunoby and perhaps the most incentive. Is this the big move the Grizzlies are willing to make?

Kevin Durant could renew his request for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. (Seth Wenig/AP file)

(In the time between when the rest of this column was written and when it published, news broke of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving demanding a trade, leading to speculation that Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant might renew his own summer trade request. Even if the Grizzlies are interested in Anunoby, might they hold off to attempt a Durant deal now or this summer? I don’t put much stock in that. I do wonder how it will effect an Anunoby market. Would Toronto pivot to making a play for Durant, making Anunoby unavailable to other teams? Would potential Anunoby suitors such as the Suns, Pelicans or Knicks pull potential Anunoby offers with an eye in Durant’s direction? This could make an Anuoby deal less likely, or it could clear the decks a little for a team not banking on a Durant pursuit. Perhaps chaos could be a ladder to deal-making for Memphis?)

If Anunoby proves not really available or the price is too high, there are other potential targets out there that would certainly come cheaper and still both boost the team’s chances this season while helping set it up better for next season.

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

I’ve favored Utah’s Malik Beasley , a prodigious 3-point threat with some athletic pop who would give the team more proven scoring off the bench. Beasley’s contract this season is a little too high to match with Green alone. Another player (Jake LaRavia? John Konchar? Xavier Tillman Sr.?) would have to be included. Would Utah value whichever player that is enough that second-round picks could close the deal? Memphis’ 2023 first-rounder, destined for the 20s, is perhaps not too high a price to pay given that Beasley’s contract has a team option for next season.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)

I’ve come around more to Chicago guard Alex Caruso since last month’s trade column. Caruso is more a defender/ball handler than scorer, though he shoots a decent percentage. He duplicates the skill sets of Jones and Brooks, both of whom were playing well a month ago. With both slumping of late, maybe backstopping their roles has value. And the Grizzlies could just use playoff-proven vets to soak up perimeter minutes. Caruso fits the bill, with a good contract that runs for two more seasons. Green and the 2023 first-rounder seems a reasonable offer.

I wouldn’t do a first-rounder for Detroit wing Alec Burks , but Burks brings experience, shooting and playmaking juice that would be useful and has a team option for next season. Green and multiple second-rounders seems like a reasonable offer.

I wrote more about Beasley, Caruso and Burks in last month’s column. I didn’t much entertain Burks’ teammate Bojan Bogdanovic .

Bogdanovic is perhaps more of a stretch power forward than a wing, and that’s the one spot where the Grizzlies have a kiddo (Aldama) who might be ready to go. He’s also got a $20 million contract that would require parting ways with Williams along with Green. Bogdanovic is 33. Would the Grizzlies be willing to move Williams for him? Williams and a first-round pick? I doubt it, but there’s a case to be made as Bogdanovic has two more years left on his new contract extension and should age well.

Beyond that, the Grizzlies would be looking at rentals: Impending free agents they’d be unlikely to re-sign. Players such as Washington’s Kyle Kuzma , Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. and or Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic . Maybe Trent’s available for multiple second-rounders rather than a first. Maybe the Grizzlies think they could re-sign Bogdanovic (no relation to Bojan). If so, in either case, it’s worth a look. But with an eye to this iteration, not just this season, they shouldn’t use meaningful draft assets for a player who will walk this summer.

Will the Grizzlies do anything? Probably not. That’s almost always the safe answer. But Green’s expiring contract and an abundance of future draft picks for a team that’s already too overloaded with unproven young players presents an opportunity. Here’s hoping they explore it.