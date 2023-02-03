Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of temp workers in N.J. will get new rights under law Murphy just signed
Temporary workers in New Jersey will soon receive sweeping new protections and rights under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday, capping a years-long journey for labor and immigration advocates who fought for the measure against pushback from business leaders and several legislative setbacks. Supporters say the “Temp Worker Bill...
N.J. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of slain Sayreville councilwoman
Flags at state buildings in New Jersey will fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour under an order Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday. Dwumfour, 30, was found shot and killed outside her home in the Middlesex County borough Wednesday.
NJ lawmakers push to prevent foreign ownership, keep farms locally owned
State Senator Doug Steinhardt said China has been buying up land in states around the country and doesn’t want that to happen in NJ, which is why he introduced a bill that would make it illegal for foreign entities to own farmland in the state.
insidernj.com
Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Councilwoman Dwumfour
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” said Governor Murphy. “Her...
N.J. to allow special events on preserved farmland under law Murphy just signed
Special events — such as weddings and concerts — will now be allowed on some of New Jersey’s vast preserved farmland under a bipartisan law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday. It’s a move supports say will give a boost to the Garden State’s agricultural industry despite concern...
These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future
Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
Read the NJ.com investigation that helped lead to historic law giving new rights to N.J. temp workers
(Editor’s note: “Invisible workforce: Death, discrimination and despair in N.J.’s temp industry” was published in 2016 by NJ.com and The Star Ledger in partnership with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. The investigation, published in English and Spanish, helped lead to legislation to improve the pay and working conditions for temporary workers.
penncapital-star.com
N.J. lawmakers pass bill to make ‘sextortion’ a crime
TRENTON, N.J. — Using sexual images to extort victims could soon become a crime in New Jersey after lawmakers in the Senate unanimously passed legislation last week to criminalize “sextortion.”. Sextortion can involve someone hacking into a person’s computer or phone to steal sexual material and threaten to...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation. As time went by, however, new cities formed...
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran
For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
How to pronounce these 25 N.J. town names that everyone botches
This article was originally published in June 2017. For such a small state, New Jersey is packed with towns — 565, to be exact. And many of those towns, townships, boroughs and cities have multiple sections with their own schools, post offices and highway exit signs. So it’s no surprise some of those names happen to be quirky, and tough to pronounce.
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
N.J. reports 804 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Positive tests continue to decline.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 804 COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as daily cases continue to decline. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
omahanews.net
New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court
TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Institutional Ownership Threatening Homeownership in New Jersey
According to a new report by the NJ DCA, the increasing trend of residential properties owned by corporations and business entities creates challenges for low-income homebuyers.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0