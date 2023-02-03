ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
insidernj.com

Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Councilwoman Dwumfour

Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” said Governor Murphy. “Her...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future

Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Read the NJ.com investigation that helped lead to historic law giving new rights to N.J. temp workers

(Editor’s note: “Invisible workforce: Death, discrimination and despair in N.J.’s temp industry” was published in 2016 by NJ.com and The Star Ledger in partnership with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. The investigation, published in English and Spanish, helped lead to legislation to improve the pay and working conditions for temporary workers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
penncapital-star.com

N.J. lawmakers pass bill to make ‘sextortion’ a crime

TRENTON, N.J. — Using sexual images to extort victims could soon become a crime in New Jersey after lawmakers in the Senate unanimously passed legislation last week to criminalize “sextortion.”. Sextortion can involve someone hacking into a person’s computer or phone to steal sexual material and threaten to...
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran

For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
NJ.com

How to pronounce these 25 N.J. town names that everyone botches

This article was originally published in June 2017. For such a small state, New Jersey is packed with towns — 565, to be exact. And many of those towns, townships, boroughs and cities have multiple sections with their own schools, post offices and highway exit signs. So it’s no surprise some of those names happen to be quirky, and tough to pronounce.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
omahanews.net

New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court

TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy