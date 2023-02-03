Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect Wanted for Burglary of a Building at 1 Riverway Drive
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Burglary of a Building. Reward of up to $5,000 leading to the charging and arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. On Saturday, July 16, 2022,...
KHOU
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
Police take down person behind wheel of stolen Houston Fire ambulance
At one point, the fire department warned the public of the untracked, white emergency vehicle before officers followed it and stopped the suspect.
KLTV
Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.
Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running...
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
Mugshots offer first look at 3 young suspects charged in robbery that sparked high school lockdown
Only one of the suspects made a brief appearance in court on Monday. He appeared before a judge for a different aggravated robbery charge.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
3 teens shot in midst of large crowd in southwest Houston, police say
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a chaotic situation with about 300 people running in all directions, according to police.
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
Mayor: Dozens of unmoved gravesites found at historic Houston cemetery during recent METRO project
HOUSTON — Dozens of gravesites that were supposed to be relocated when Houston city officials expanded Lockwood Drive in the 1960s were found during a recent METRO project, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner made the announcement Monday from the historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery. Turner said that about 33...
Click2Houston.com
2 brothers shot by masked gunman while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they located two men...
myfoxzone.com
Court documents, social media shed new light on what happened the night TakeOff was killed
HOUSTON — Five years ago, TakeOff was up for two Grammy Awards. Now, the rapper is dead. Someone has been charged in connection with his death but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered. KHOU 11 Investigates took a deep dive into the case, going through court...
Comments / 0