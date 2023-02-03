Read full article on original website
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Texas Panhandle Girls Have Their Time to Easily Shine and Excel
I was one of those girls in school that really enjoyed science class. I remember some of the school projects that I did. Learning about the weather was one of my favorites. Then when I got to high school my love for it continued. I don't know why it seemed...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter what your drink of choice is, these three businesses are sure to have something you’ll like. Construction has started for the 7th Dutch Bros. in Amarillo, located at 45th and Bell. “No matter how much, whether it’s coffee drinks are in an area,...
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
Where Can You Find Good, Free Camping In The Texas Panhandle?
Recently, I had to make a trip out of town. I didn't want to make the entire trip back late at night, so I thought why not camp. Not wanting to break the bank, I did some digging and realized (with the help of a good friend) that I would be near a great spot.
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
Xcel Energy to host Energy Assistance Fair in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is providing more information on accessing billing assistance through its Energy Assistance Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk. The fair, officials with Xcel Energy detailed, will give customers the opportunity to: […]
A new art exhibit ‘The Simulated Universe Synchronicity’ comes to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Art exhibits can be found all over the country and now there is one more here in Amarillo. Amarillo opens “The Simulated Universe Synchronicity” which has eight different rooms so there should be something for everyone. “There is a narrative going throughout the whole space. Of course, each room is different […]
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Meet One of Amarillo’s Most Prominent Trailblazers, Matthew “Bones” Hooks
The second African American to live in Amarillo, one of the first African American cowboys in the Panhandle, and the original founder of a major subdivision of Amarillo, Mr. Matthew "Bones" Hooks is quite the figure in Amarillo History. Born on November 6th, 1867 to former slaves in Southeast Texas,...
Happy To Be Here! The Smiling Mugshots of Gray County
I don't know what it is about mugshots. I would assume that when you get arrested that you will feel a bit of shame. I have never been arrested so maybe I am totally wrong here. Maybe, depending on the charge there is some sense of pride. I don't get...
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin
Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
Best restaurants for fine dining in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations – there is a wide array of reasons that might call for an evening of fine dining in the Amarillo area. However, where is there to go? MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of five of the highest-rated fine dining locations in the Amarillo area, using information and […]
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
fortworthreport.org
Meet Snoop Dog, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight European Cross, is the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show. And he’s about to make his owner a lot of money after his impressive showing during Friday’s Junior Steer Show. Snoop Dog will be sold at the Stock...
