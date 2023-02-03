ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

A new art exhibit ‘The Simulated Universe Synchronicity’ comes to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Art exhibits can be found all over the country and now there is one more here in Amarillo. Amarillo opens “The Simulated Universe Synchronicity” which has eight different rooms so there should be something for everyone. “There is a narrative going throughout the whole space. Of course, each room is different […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US

Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin

Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
