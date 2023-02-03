The Dallas Mavericks are now more likely to win a championship and the Brooklyn Nets are now less likely to win a championship, at least in the eyes of those who set the odds. Each team's championship odds changed after completing a trade that sent Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

