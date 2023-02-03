ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie

If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NBA Championship Odds After Kyrie Irving's Trade to Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are now more likely to win a championship and the Brooklyn Nets are now less likely to win a championship, at least in the eyes of those who set the odds. Each team's championship odds changed after completing a trade that sent Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal

The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Interest Nets in 3-Team Kyrie Trade

The Toronto Raptors may end up being involved with the Brooklyn Nets as a third team in the deal that will send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one of the "possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade" before it becomes official would be Brooklyn "packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet."
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star 'Had a Lot of Interest' in Suns Prior to Trade to Mavericks

Kyrie Irving was enthusiastic about a possible trade to the Phoenix Suns before the Dallas Mavericks agreed to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast (15:40 mark) there "was absolutely a feel that Kyrie had a lot of interest in the Suns," which partially led Phoenix to contemplate a move.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy