Lexington, KY

Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Sixers Expressing Interest in Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt

As has been the case for most of the season, the Sixers have been looking to add depth to the frontcourt behind center Joel Embiid and forwards P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris. Vanderbilt is among the bigs across the league who are reportedly available. Vanderbilt, 23, is 6-foot-9 and was...
FOX Sports

James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Subject of Trade Calls Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline

As Thursday's trade deadline draws nearer, the Boston Celtics are reportedly fielding interest for one of their young forwards. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer."
BOSTON, MA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL

A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels.  During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star 'Had a Lot of Interest' in Suns Prior to Trade to Mavericks

Kyrie Irving was enthusiastic about a possible trade to the Phoenix Suns before the Dallas Mavericks agreed to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast (15:40 mark) there "was absolutely a feel that Kyrie had a lot of interest in the Suns," which partially led Phoenix to contemplate a move.
DALLAS, TX

