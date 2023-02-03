Read full article on original website
Here's What Spencer Dinwiddie Tweeted After Getting Traded
Spencer Dinwiddie sent out a tweet after he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Brooklyn Nets.
Sixers Rumored to Have Interest in a Reunion With Pistons Center
The Sixers could look into reuniting with Pistons center, Nerlens Noel.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
Yardbarker
Sixers Expressing Interest in Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt
As has been the case for most of the season, the Sixers have been looking to add depth to the frontcourt behind center Joel Embiid and forwards P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris. Vanderbilt is among the bigs across the league who are reportedly available. Vanderbilt, 23, is 6-foot-9 and was...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: NY Hasn't Shown Interest in Attaching Picks in Evan Fournier Trade
The New York Knicks "haven't expressed any interest in attaching draft picks" to Evan Fournier to shed his contract, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Monday. Fournier will count $18.9 million against the salary cap next season and has a $19 million club option for 2024-25. On Saturday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto...
FOX Sports
James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Subject of Trade Calls Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
As Thursday's trade deadline draws nearer, the Boston Celtics are reportedly fielding interest for one of their young forwards. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer."
BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL
A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels. During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Want 'Kevin Durant to Stay Committed'; Eye Help After Kyrie Irving Trade
Kevin Durant has seen two superstars depart Brooklyn in a calendar year. He tried to push himself out last summer. That said, it appears the Nets have no interest in trading their All-Star forward before Thursday's deadline. "Now for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski...
Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors game
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shared jokes Saturday on what could happen if both are on opposite teams for the NBA All-Star Game. But both also shared an appearance later that day on the team's injury report. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game hosting the Toronto...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Exploring Ways to Include 3rd Team in Kyrie Irving Trade with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made the biggest splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, but the deal reportedly isn't official. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are exploring ways to include a third team in the trade. Wojnarowski noted that the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Seeks to Limit Repeater Tax Hit While Exploring Deadline Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to thread an impossibly small needle as they potentially look to trade Russell Westbrook before the Feb. 9 deadline and bolster the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Alongside the complications of moving Westbrook's massive $47 million deal, the Lakers also reportedly...
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs Wonder If Luka Dončić Is Pushed Away From Mavs After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks finally gave Luka Dončić some help in the form of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but some NBA executives think it could lead to Dončić eventually asking for his own trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic broke down a potential impact of the...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star 'Had a Lot of Interest' in Suns Prior to Trade to Mavericks
Kyrie Irving was enthusiastic about a possible trade to the Phoenix Suns before the Dallas Mavericks agreed to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast (15:40 mark) there "was absolutely a feel that Kyrie had a lot of interest in the Suns," which partially led Phoenix to contemplate a move.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James 'Disappointed' Lakers Didn't Trade for Kyrie Irving for NBA Title Push
LeBron James admitted he's "definitely disappointed" the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to land Kyrie Irving ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With Irving reportedly on his way to the Dallas Mavericks, James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon his mindset has shifted back to making the most of what the Lakers have moving forward.
