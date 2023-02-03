ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Metrolink To Offer Free Rides On Rosa Parks’ Birthday

By Andrew Menjivar
 3 days ago

To celebrate Rosa Parks’ birthday, Metrolink is providing free travel on Saturday anywhere their trains go.

Metrolink invites all riders to “Take a Seat – Any Seat” on Saturday, Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day declaring that access to public transit is everyone’s right.

Public transportation systemwide is set to be free throughout San Bernardino county and L.A. Counties.

Riders simply arrive and board with no ticket required, according to Metrolink officials.

Transit systems located in other counties may require a fee, noted officials.

On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks boarded a bus homeward bound in Montgomery Alabama. Before she could reach her destination, Parks had sparked a social revolution when she refused a bus driver’s instruction to move to the back seat. At the time, the first 10 bus seats were permanently reserved for white passengers. Parks was arrested for violating a city law requiring the racial segregation of public buses, according to the National Archive .

Parks died in Detroit, MI at the age of 92 on Oct. 24, 2005.

Parks would have been 110 in 2023.

