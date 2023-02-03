Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
prepbaseballreport.com
Power 25 HS Preview: #2 Mount Paran
The 2023 Georgia high school baseball season is less than a month away. With the season getting pushed up one week the coaches and players have an extra week to prepare for opening day. Will it be sunny and 75? Or below freezing for opening day? The Georgia weather is unpredictable, just like trying to predict who will come out on top of each classification. The talent in the State of Georgia continues to be one of the best in the country. Some regions have a fresh new look, and some region foes will continue to battle for that top spot to earn the best road to the state championship.
prepbaseballreport.com
Power 25 HS Preview: #1 Parkview
riverregionsports.com
2023 AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Schedules
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AREA TOURNAMENTS (River Region) Prattville vs. Lee, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Dothan vs. Prattville-Lee winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. Finals, Saturday, 7 p.m. Class 6A Area 3. At G.W. Carver. Stanhope Elmore vs. Sidney Lanier, Tuesday, 5 p.m. Wetumpka vs....
Sparkman head football coach Laron White announces retirement
Laron White, the head football coach for the Sparkman Senators, announced Monday he will retire from coaching.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits finish first & second in 6A 60-meter dash State Championship
Alabama football’s commits, Jaylen Mbakwe and Ryan Williams, finished first and second in the the AHSAA indoor class 6A state championship 60-meter race. Mbakwe took him the gold, clocking in at 6.84. Williams was not far behind, finishing at 6.92 seconds. Video of the race can be streamed below:
Who’s next? A look at the top 2024 football players in the state of Alabama
With both Signing Days for the Class of 2023 now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead a bit. Here is a look at 15 of the top high school football players in the state from the Class of 2024. This list is based on rankings from multiple recruiting services as well as AL.com high school experts.
prepbaseballreport.com
Power 25 HS Preview: #3 Blessed Trinity
prepbaseballreport.com
TrackMan Leaders: Alab Pitchers
On Saturday January 28th PBR of North Carolina was at the Athletes Lab Performance Center in Maiden, NC for a Scout Day with the Alab Organization. The scout day featured players from the 2024-2027 grad classes. The day started with catcher, outfielders and infielders going through a defensive evaluation outside...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Frisco Lone Star Rangers
The 2023 high school baseball season is underway with practice having started and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Texas. Teams...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 TN Preseason All State: Quick Hits
Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. FRANKLIN, TN - The 2023 TN Preseason All-State was held on Saturday & Sunday, February 4th-5th at Showtime Sports Academy in Franklin, TN. This event was invite-only that consisted over 100 of the top prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, ran the 60 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing this weekend.
prepbaseballreport.com
Trackman Hitting Leaders: Preseason All State West
On Sunday January 29th PBR of North Carolina hosted its second of four Preseason All State Events at the Athletes Lab Performance Center in Maiden, NC. The Preseason All State Events have become the premier winter event in NC featuring some of the top talent from across the state. The events feature players from the 2023-2026 grad classes.
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Standouts: Maryland State Games
After a long and eventful 2022, the calendar has official turned over to the year 2023. Over the next few weeks, our staff will dive into top performers from events in 2022, highlighting both position players and pitchers. First on the docket is a look back at our illustrious Maryland...
prepbaseballreport.com
Results From 2023 Scout Day: Premier Baseball
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Premier Baseball. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
Results From 2023 Scout Day: T3 Warhawks
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: T3 Warhawks. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Agoura Chargers
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Premier Baseball Advanced Metrics: Trackman Analytics - Pitching Leaderboard
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Premier Baseball. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
Maryland Trending Up: February 6
Trending UP takes a focus on the top ten Maryland/Delaware profiles that were visited on prepbaseballreport.com this past week. As we dive into the numbers, we see the Top Ten features two committed players and eight uncommitted players. Click the players name to view their profile, including video and metrics.
prepbaseballreport.com
Northwest Arkansas Preseason ID: Outfield Breakdown
We take a look at all the Infielders from our Preseason Identifier in Northwest Arkansas. Each Infielder has video along with Trackman, Blast, and Swift analytics capping their individual performance from the event.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition
Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
